How to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin
Travel faster from one point to another in Rise of the Ronin.
A horse is exactly what you need in Rise of the Ronin, an open-world game where exploring vast regions is part of the fun.
Although reaching the objectives by foot is completely possible in Rise of the Ronin, the maps are big enough to make progressing the story a tiresome task if you choose to walk. Each map has a considerable number of areas and the missions tend to appear all over the place, forcing you to go from one side to another constantly.
The game has some beautiful landscapes to see as you ride toward the next quest. In this guide, we explain how to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin so you can change Japan’s history with the help of a fast mount.
For you to have a horse in the game, you need to buy one from the Stable NPC using Silver Coins. Although there are situations in which you find horses on the map, you can’t register them as yours. Once you buy a horse, you gain the Horse Flute, an item that allows you to summon the horse wherever you are.
In this game, the horses have two stats: Speed and Stamina. While the former determines how fast the horse is, the latter affects the animal’s ability to stand the attacks they receive. You can increase these stats by using a Tack. This type of item not only affects the horse’s speed and stamina stats but can also have secondary effects, like increased secondary attacks while riding the horse.
To equip a tack, you need to talk to the Stable NPC. In case you have more than one horse, you can register the one who is summoned by the Horse Flute with this NPC as well.
Have fun exploring the world of Rise of the Ronin!