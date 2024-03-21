A horse is exactly what you need in Rise of the Ronin, an open-world game where exploring vast regions is part of the fun.

Although reaching the objectives by foot is completely possible in Rise of the Ronin, the maps are big enough to make progressing the story a tiresome task if you choose to walk. Each map has a considerable number of areas and the missions tend to appear all over the place, forcing you to go from one side to another constantly.

The game has some beautiful landscapes to see as you ride toward the next quest. In this guide, we explain how to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin so you can change Japan’s history with the help of a fast mount.

