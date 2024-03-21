Rise of the Ronin best weapons and combat style explained
Become the Peter Petrelli of the 19th century Japan.
To fight your enemies in Rise of the Ronin, you need to gear up and carry all the best weapons you have.
The types of weapons you find are diverse, giving you the chance to find the best one for you. If you want to run a traditional build focusing on fighting with a katana, no problem. But in case you want some different, Rise of the Ronin lets you even use a bayonet as your primary weapon.
To help you understand how to use the vast arsenal Rise of the Ronin offers, we’ve prepared this guide covering how weapons and combat styles work and explaining the best weapons in the game.
Rise of the Ronin weapons and combat style explained
In Rise of the Ronin, there are a total of ten primary weapons – considering fighting with your fists – split into normal, heavy, and lightweight weapons. You can only equip two types of weapons at the same time and there is no restriction regarding the type of weapon you can use:
- Paired Swords
- Odachi
- Sabre
- Polearm
- Bayonet
- Greatsword
- Oxtail Blade
- Unarmed
- Katana
- Spear
Weapons have at least one combat style, which are specific techniques and move sets. You unlock these different styles by hunting fugitives and running Bond Missions.
The combat styles fall into one of three categories created by the game: Ten, Chi, or Jin. The Ten combat styles are more effective against normal weapons. Chi styles work best when dealing with heavy weapons. When facing enemies with lightweight weapons, Jin combat styles are the best option. For each weapon you carry, you can equip three different combat styles and swap them during fights.
Although using different combat styles is the best strategy to be effective against enemies, it’s totally possible to beat an enemy using a combat style that you enjoy but it's weak against the weapon they are using.
Best weapons in Rise of the Ronin
Determining the best weapons in Rise of the Ronin is difficult because it depends on your playstyle and build. Regardless of the type, the weapons in this game are all pretty solid and all you need is to equip the one with the highest level.
However, one solution to choose the best weapon for you is to look at the abilities it comes with. Some abilities increase your damage during the night, while others buff your aerial attacks. The more common a weapon is, the less abilities it has. Because of that, you want to look for golden weapons to have the highest number of abilities and see if they synergize with your build.
Now, if you’re a beginner and just want to run a solid weapon as you decide the build you want, here are a few abilities you should look for:
- Martial Skill Attack - Every combat style has martial skills, which are special attacks great to deplete the enemy’s Ki bar. Since breaking the enemy’s posture is a great strategy in general, having a weapon that increases the damage of martial skills is a solid pick.
- Attack - Regardless of your playstyle and build, you still need to attack enemies. Weapon abilities that increase Attack will buff the damage you deal in general. They are a great option if you’re not sure if there is a specific strategy you want to follow, like assassination.
- Ki Consumption - A good number of weapons come with the ability to reduce the consumption of Ki. Some specify the situations – spend less Ki when dodging, for example – but the one that decreases the Ki spent to attack is a perfect choice for you. By spending less Ki, you increase the chances of having enough energy to run from an attack or block it.
Good luck finding the right weapon for you in Rise of the Ronin!