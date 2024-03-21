Rise of the Ronin best weapons and combat style explained

To fight your enemies in Rise of the Ronin, you need to gear up and carry all the best weapons you have.

The types of weapons you find are diverse, giving you the chance to find the best one for you. If you want to run a traditional build focusing on fighting with a katana, no problem. But in case you want some different, Rise of the Ronin lets you even use a bayonet as your primary weapon.

To help you understand how to use the vast arsenal Rise of the Ronin offers, we’ve prepared this guide covering how weapons and combat styles work and explaining the best weapons in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Rise of the Ronin weapons and combat style explained In Rise of the Ronin, there are a total of ten primary weapons – considering fighting with your fists – split into normal, heavy, and lightweight weapons. You can only equip two types of weapons at the same time and there is no restriction regarding the type of weapon you can use: Paired Swords

Odachi

Sabre

Polearm

Bayonet

Greatsword

Oxtail Blade

Unarmed

Katana

Spear Weapons have at least one combat style, which are specific techniques and move sets. You unlock these different styles by hunting fugitives and running Bond Missions. The combat styles fall into one of three categories created by the game: Ten, Chi, or Jin. The Ten combat styles are more effective against normal weapons. Chi styles work best when dealing with heavy weapons. When facing enemies with lightweight weapons, Jin combat styles are the best option. For each weapon you carry, you can equip three different combat styles and swap them during fights. Although using different combat styles is the best strategy to be effective against enemies, it’s totally possible to beat an enemy using a combat style that you enjoy but it's weak against the weapon they are using.