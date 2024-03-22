How to get the Commanding Champion set in Rise of the Ronin

Right in the early areas of the game, you can complete a mission to get the Commanding Champion set, a traditional samurai armor, in Rise of the Ronin.

While your ability to perform combos and deflect attacks is of paramount importance in Rise of the Ronin, you should also care about the equipment your character is using. Wearing a good gearset improves your stats and buffs certain aspects of your character.

To get one of the best armor sets for the early stages of the game in Rise of the Ronin, you need to go through a few steps. This guide covers how to get the Commanding Champion set, explaining the prerequisites needed.

Rise of the Ronin Commanding Champion set explained The Commanding Champion set is a Level 12 full armor that is easily one of the best at the beginning of the game. One of this set’s appeal is the fact that you get all the pieces together. In Rise of the Ronin, using a certain number of pieces of the same set gives you special buffs. In terms of abilities, the set stands out due to the good general skills it offers. Blade Flash Ki Recovery is great to have since it allows you to perform more actions after an attack. Ki Recovery Rate is the buff you gain when using at least three pieces of the set and getting your Ki back faster is extremely useful.