How to unlock and upgrade the glider in Rise of the Ronin

The glider has become a staple of many open world games, and sure enough, it's an important contraption in Rise of the Ronin's 19th century Japan. It's a great way for traversing the world, although you can also develop it to be even more effective.

It's one of many contraptions that can be upgraded by the inventor Igashichi Iizuka in Rise of the Ronin, whose inventions include the camera, the fire pipe, and the detector, although the glider is one that you will find for yourself before taking it to him.

This guide will explain how to unlock the glider in Rise of the Ronin, the upgrades available and how to unlock them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the glider in Rise of the Ronin The glider, or Avicula as the contraption is officially known as in-game, can be unlocked as early as the very first mission in Yokohama after the prologue, 'The Bridge to Yokohama', and is an essential requirement before beginning the story mission 'Locating the Camera'. Despite being an essential contraption, it's also possible to miss it before having to backtrack and acquire it later. Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Ninja As you follow the waypoint in 'The Bridge to Yokohama' and reach the guard barring the way across the bridge to reach the city itself, you'll have to look for a checkpoint permit. Continuing this mission takes you to Ishikawa where you first encounter an eccentric ronin who later reveals himself to be Ryoma Sakamoto. Follow him to a magistrate's estate that's been occupied by bandits and you'll begin the mission 'Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Ninja Towards the end of this mission, just before you head up to a building to fight the mission boss Gonzo, there is a path to the right that leads down to a storeroom that is locked. Upon defeating Gonzo, where you have the choice of sparing or killing him (pick the former if you want to establish a bond with him later), you'll receive rewards, including a checkpoint permit and a storehouse key. While you might want to just fast-travel back to the city checkpoint and hand in your permit, backtrack to the storehouse from earlier instead. You can now open the door where, among the loot, is a chest containing the glider. Once you have it, you can use it immediately just by pressing X when you're already in the air. Better still, the storehouse leads out to a platform overlooking the checkpoint bridge so that you can test it out straight away. After all that, you can just glide across to the city of Yokohama without giving the guard a permit!