How to get the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin

As part of your arsenal in Rise of the Ronin, the Fire Pipe, which is basically a flamethrower, is a powerful secondary weapon to deal with groups of enemies.

Set in the period of Japan's history when other nations arrive in the country and Japanese people get in touch with their culture as well as scientific knowledge, Rise of the Ronin shows how their society changes in general. At the same time, the game utilizes this setting to justify interesting inventions that some characters come up with.

Among these creations, there is the flamethrower which is great when facing more than one enemy in the game. In this guide, we cover how to unlock and where to get the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin.

How to unlock the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin Before you can start setting enemies on fire, you need to unlock the Fire Pipe by inventing it with Igashichi Iizuka. After having completed the Locating the Camera mission and establishing a bond with Igashichi, you can talk to him in Yokohama at the photographic studio in the Honcho area. Igashichi Iizuka is responsible for inventing many other tools or upgrading others. To unlock this function, you need to give him one Foreign Book, which you find in chests. At Bond Level 1, you can already invent the Fire Pipe and the Detector. Inventing a tool doesn’t mean it goes directly to your inventory. First, you need to complete specific Bond Mission.