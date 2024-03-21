Rise of the Ronin photograph locations

One of the early missions in Rise of the Ronin introduces you to the Pleasure District, where you need to take photographs of specific rooms. The building is more like a small labyrinth, making finding the right spots to take the pictures a challenge in itself.

Set in Japan at the end of the 19th century, Rise of the Ronin invites you to navigate a politically turbulent period in the country’s history. During the game, you have the opportunity to visit several places that hide the real intrigues under the veil of daily activities.

If you got to the A Pleasure District Portrait quest and are having a hard time finding the rooms in which you need to take pictures, don’t fret. In this guide, you find an explanation of this quest, pointing to the exact paths to take to reach the photograph locations for this Rise of the Ronin mission.

