Rise of the Ronin photograph locations
Where to take all the photos for the A Pleasure District Portrait quest.
One of the early missions in Rise of the Ronin introduces you to the Pleasure District, where you need to take photographs of specific rooms. The building is more like a small labyrinth, making finding the right spots to take the pictures a challenge in itself.
Set in Japan at the end of the 19th century, Rise of the Ronin invites you to navigate a politically turbulent period in the country’s history. During the game, you have the opportunity to visit several places that hide the real intrigues under the veil of daily activities.
If you got to the A Pleasure District Portrait quest and are having a hard time finding the rooms in which you need to take pictures, don’t fret. In this guide, you find an explanation of this quest, pointing to the exact paths to take to reach the photograph locations for this Rise of the Ronin mission.
Photograph locations for A Pleasure District Portrait in Rise of the Ronin
Before the A Pleasure District Portrait quest begins, you need to report to Taka Murayama as part of the Follow Your Blade Twin. Go to Miyozaki Pleasure District and meet Taka in front of the main building.
First, she asks you to take a photo of the servant’s quarters and finding the right place is pretty easy. At the entrance of the building, cross over to the other side of the building, turn left, right, and left to find a small opening from where you need to take the first photo. To know whether you’re taking the photo of everything you need, wait until the circle on the screen turns red.
After completing this initial segment, the quest receives an update and now you need to photograph two rooms in the building.
A Pleasure District Portrait - Room 1
Go back to the entrance of the building and use the grappling hook to go to the second floor. From there, use the hook again to reach the beans over you. You will find three entrances on this level. We are starting with the opening on the east side.
Follow the only possible path until you can see outside of the building. Jump over the edge to fall on a part of the roof. Use it to reach the balcony where, a little bit further, you find the location from where you need to take the photo.
A Pleasure District Portrait - Room 2
Now, to find the second room, go back to the beans with the three entrances. On the side with two of them, pick the south opening. This time the path is shorter and it will take you to an opening in the ceiling where the people who you need to take the photo of are.
For this segment, you just need to pay attention to not fall from the opening. Take the picture and, then, you just need to go back and report to Taka to finish the quest.
Enjoy the rest of Rise of the Ronin!