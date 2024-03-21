Rise of the Ronin best skills and skill system explained

To get off to a good start in Rise of the Ronin and make the best build for your character, it’s crucial to pick all the best skills in the game.

Creating a character in a game is a personal process and what is the best build is completely subjective. Rise of the Ronin offers many options to customize your character, from the type of weapon they use to the skills they have. Even though there are many possibilities, some skills stand out and work pretty well in most builds.

If you want to start a character with the right abilities to make things easier for you in Rise of the Ronin, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we explain all you need to know about the character creation and skill system in the game, and we list the best skills to pick.

Rise of the Ronin character creation and skill system explained The character creation in Rise of the Ronin is based around the Blade Sharpening Origin, which is basically the class of your character. You can run predetermined origins, classes inclined to specific playstyles, determined by the primary attributes they focus on. An origin for stealth and assassination has more points in Dexterity and Intellect, for example. Regardless of the origin you chose, you have access to four skill trees, each dictated by one primary attribute, Strength, Dexterity, Charm, and Intellect. In these skill trees, you can unlock new abilities by spending Skill Points or Rare Skill Points. The idea is to pick the ones that suit your playstyle the best. If you want to make a character that uses a bow but deals well in unarmed combat, you can. In general, the skills you have access to are meant to affect the way you approach battles, but some also unlock important mechanics, like crafting certain items. Skills don’t affect specific types of primary weapons, but some increase the damage, efficacy, and other aspects of secondary weapons, such as revolvers, bows, and shurikens. As a way to support creating builds and testing them, Rise of the Ronin comes with a respec system that allows you to restart the character in case you need it.