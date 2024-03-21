How to beat Bladesmith in Rise of the Ronin

Bladesmith is the second boss you face in Rise of the Ronin and this fight will put you to the test.

There are many systems and mechanics to learn in Rise of the Ronin from knowing the best combat styles for each enemy to changing character to parry enemies’ attacks. While all of this might sound overwhelming, it’s crucial to dominate the basics to move forward in the game.

The Bladesmith boss fight is basically a test and to assist you in getting approved, we’ve prepared this guide explaining how to beat the Bladesmith.

