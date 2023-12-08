Ori and the Blind Forest studio announces action RPG No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked is a new action role-playing game from Moon Studios, the developer behind Ori and the Blind Forest.

Announced tonight at The Game Awards, the project features a darker and more realistic visual design than the rather cute visuals of Ori. It'll launch via early access on Steam in the first quarter of 2024, then at some point later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

More details will be announced in March during a showcase set to delve deeper into the game and its mechanics.

Our first look at No Rest for the Wicked.

Moon Studios founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol previously addressed staff concerns about the project in a statement released earlier this year.

A report into the Vienna-based company included claims of mismanagement, and worry from some staff members about the origins of the main character as a survivor of sexual assault - a plot point that was then allegedly removed.