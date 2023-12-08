Square Enix announces Visions of Mana out next year

A new entry in the Mana series is on the way called Visions of Mana - the first mainline instalment for over 15 years.

It's set for release in 2024 across PlayStation consoles, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

As is typical of the Square Enix series, it's an action RPG and features a beautiful anime style. Check out the trailer below.

Visions of Mana | Announce Trailer

Details are up on the Square Enix blog: players will take the role of Val, a "curious and carefree young man" who accompanies his friend on a fateful journey to the Tree of Mana.

The world will be a semi-open field and will continue the series' themes of nature and elemental aspects of mana. The party-based combat will be real-time and fast and promises strategic depth.

Visions of Mana is being developed by many from the previous Mana games, including producer Masaru Oyamada, and sound from Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryo Yamazaki.

The Mana series began with Secret of Mana on the SNES, a sequel Final Fantasy spin-off game Seiken Densetsu. The most recent game in the series was the Trials of Mana remake from 2020.