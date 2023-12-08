If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Black Myth Wukong gets 2024 release date

Monkey around.

Black Myth Wukong finally has a release date: 20th August 2024.

The Soulslike, from Chinese developer Game Science, is inspired by classic novel Journey to the West and is hotly anticipated. It will release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

A new trailer was revealed at The Game Awards and showed a whole load of new bosses and fearsome enemies based on Chinese folklore.

Black Myth: Wukong Release Date Trailer

The trailer hints at more of the game's story, as well as showing the monkey protagonist riding some colossal beasts not seen in previous trailers.

I got to play the game at Gamescom and was thoroughly impressed by its fluid combat that could well live up to From Software's best.

