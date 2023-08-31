If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: The hidden gems of Gamescom 2023

Plucky Squire! Black Myth: Wukong! Still Wakes the Deep!

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're back from Gamescom and scurrying around trying to let you know everything we saw. We chatted to Phil Spencer, we saw Starfield, we played Sonic and much more. But what else caught our eye?

We sat down this week to chat about what we saw and ended up honing in on some of our personal favourites - games which may not have caught the headlines as much as that big new RPG everyone's going on about. Games which appealed specifically to us - because they felt authentically British - like the wonderfully Yorkshire Thank Goodness You're Here and the North Sea oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep.

I adored The Plucky Squire. Ed loved Black Myth: Wukong. Together with Victoria Kennedy, who held the news fort brilliantly back home in Blighty, we chat about the best of what we saw last week in Cologne.

Newscast: The hidden gems of Gamescom 2023.
