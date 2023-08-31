Starfield guides, tips and tricks

Starfield is the long awaited science-fiction RPG developed by Bethesda Game Studios. Released on Xbox Series X / S and PC, Starfield sends you on a journey through the cosmos.

Your first steps in Starfield are taken as a miner who happens to find a mysterious artefact while digging on a distant moon. You quickly find yourself working alongside Constellation - a group dedicated to exploring space and uncovering the true origins of the artefact. Though you may find that the stars are calling you down a different path. It could be one of piracy and smuggling or maybe you want to step foot on every single planet and moon there is.

The galaxy is vast so, to assist in your space endeavours, you’ll find all of our Starfield guides listed below. There’s also a host of Starfield tips and tricks to help you get started!

