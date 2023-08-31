Boost Packs in Starfield are components of your Pack, which is essentially a Space backpack, that you carry around as you explore the various worlds smattered across the vastness of the Galaxy. As the name suggests, they give you small boosts that help propel you into the air. You'll get your first Boost Pack at the end of the 'One Small Step' mission at the beginning of the story but surely you'll want to upgrade it to make it better.

As with many parts of exploration in Starfield, having good equipment will help you on your adventures around different worlds, looking for new creatures, discovering artifacts and much more.

Without further ado, here's how to upgrade your Boost Pack in Starfield, and how to remove your Boost Pack.

How to unlock Boost Packs in Starfield

To unlock Boost Packs in Starfield, you will need to unlock the ability to use a Boost Pack. This part is crucial, otherwise you won't be able to utilise this piece of equipment yet.

The Boost Pack Training Skill is described as 'Specialized training and innovations in personal mobility systems have allowed for unfettered exploration on alien worlds'. If you've chosen the 'Solider' or 'Bounty Hunter' backgrounds for your character, this is a skill you'll already have equipped.

If you haven't, then you can always unlock the skill with skill points.

How to upgrade your Boost Pack in Starfield

There are a couple of ways to upgrade your Boost Pack in Starfield. One involves collecting skill points and focusing your energy on upgrading a skill. The other is by switching out your currently equipped Boost Pack with any new and improved ones you find on your travels.

You can usually find better Boost Packs by buying them, looting them from crates or finding them on the ground as you explore, or simply taking them from dead bodies that no longer have a use for them.

However, if looting and dashing isn't your style, nor is spending Credits on snazzy Packs, then you can always upgrade your existing Boost Packs in other ways.

Boost Pack Training Skill

Once you've got the 'Boost Pack Training Skill', you should notice that there are three more 'Ranks' for the skill. Collect skill points to unlock the Ranks to upgrade this skill, which will actually upgrade all of your Boost Packs regardless of their make.

Here are the Ranks for the Boost Pack Training skill and the upgrades they'll apply to your Boost Packs:

Rank One - You can now use Boost Pack.

- You can now use Boost Pack. Rank Two - Using a Boost Pack uses less fuel.

- Using a Boost Pack uses less fuel. Rank Three - Boost pack fuel regenerates faster.

- Boost pack fuel regenerates faster. Rank Four - All previous bonuses are doubled.

Use a Spacesuit Workbench

The next way to upgrade your Boost Pack in Starfield is to find a Spacesuit Workbench. This could be the one within Constellation, or any you have installed on your ship or in one of your Outposts.

When you've found a Spacesuit Workbench, select your currently equipped Pack and then a few options will appear on your screen:

Modification Slots for the Pack.

Boost Pack Slot.

Skin Slot.

To upgrade your Boost Pack, changing it for a better one you have in your inventory, select the 'Boost Pack' slot that appears. This will then take you into another menu that shows you which types of Boost Pack you currently have and that can be equipped to the Pack you're currently using.

Simply select your desired Boost Pack to attach it to your Pack.

How to remove your Boost Pack in Starfield

If, for whatever reason, you want to remove your Boost Pack from your Pack in Starfield then there's a simple way of doing it.

Again, find a Spacesuit Workbench and select your Pack, then click on the 'Boost Pack' slot that appears. Once the next screen appears showing you all of the Boost Packs you currently have, select the 'No Boost Pack' option to remove it from your equipment.

That's it for Boost Packs! If you've changed your mind on your character's look, check out our guide that shows you how to change your appearance after initial character creation.