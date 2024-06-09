First look at Starfield's Shattered Space expansion, but still no release date

Starfield is getting an update this evening as Bethesda shows off a first look at expansion Shattered Space.

As part of today's Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft and Bethesda showed a trailer for the expansion, which is taking on a distinct space horror vibe.

There's still no release date though, it's simply slated for 2024.

It begins, as all good space horrors do, with a distress call of unknown origin. And something doesn't seem right.

The trailer features plenty of ghostly apparitions plus mentions of House Maroon and the great serpent. It feels a little Prey, too.

As for the update, it arrives tonight adding new gear, new bounties, and new custom content from Bethesda and various community content creators.

The expansion's release was confirmed back in April, though the lack of specific date will be frustrating for fans.