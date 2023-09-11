Starfield is a huge game with countless planets, factions and side quests. In the long tradition of other Bethesda RPGs, you can do whatever you want and go where you choose. If what you choose is to efficiently follow the main quest, our Starfield Walkthrough for PC and Xbox is the guide for you.

This multi-page guide will lead you through all the main quests and the essential side and faction quests, from discovering the mysterious artifact that sets everything in motion, to the grand finale. We'll also cover any points at which the story branches, so you know what options are available to you, and the different routes you can take towards progress depending on your style of play.

Check out our other Starfield guides for general tips and explainers of its many systems.

Starfield walkthrough: Every main quest explained

Below you'll find our in-progress walkthrough for the main Constellation missions in Starfield. Keep in mind that these guides do contain spoilers!

Hope you enjoy Starfield!