Starfield: Final Glimpses walkthrough

The main quest 'Final Glimpses' in Starfield starts after completing the previous quest In Their Footsteps.

We were on the Scorpius, the Starborn ship, and were able to gain new insights from the Envoy and the Hunter. In addition to the Moon Base Key and the goal of exploring a base on Luna (see the main quest 'Secrets of the Earth'), we also get the goal of reporting to the Lodge about the new discoveries.

Return to the Lodge

Fast travel is easy to do via the quest directory. You land next to the Lodge and can go straight in to send the information to those present.

Noel speaks to you and asks you to take part in a funeral service for whichever companion died in the quest 'High Price To Pay'. This starts the new main quest 'Missed Beyond Measure'.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Then go to the meeting table where the others have already made themselves comfortable and talk to Vladimir.

Before the eyes of the tense crowd, you can now show off your knowledge of the multiverse and how the Starborn are harnessing it.

The Starborn are, so to speak, the key to opening up the infinite, as Sarah knows how to put it into words. The group needs a while to process the news.

Talk to Vladimir

Then Vladimir forces her into a dialogue again and learns that he was able to fix the Eye. There are new artifacts to find, but these are farther away than before.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

You need a ship with a grav jump range of 21 light years to get there. The grav jump range is affected by the grav drive, the mass of the ship and your Astrodynamics Skill.

Obtain a ship with a grav jump range of 21 LY

Where can we get such a ship? We will find what we are looking for here on New Atlantis. Go to the spaceport and you will meet a ship maintenance technician next to your ship.

He has some new ships on offer to check out. The jump distance value is important; this must be at least 21.

Among other things, this young man is selling new ships. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

The cheapest way to get away is with the Rambler (normal price: 57,600 credits), while the Shieldbreaker (normal price: 279,425) and the Galileo (normal price: 132.850) are significantly more expensive.

Once you have learned the 'Commerce' Skill, the price goes down depending on how many levels you have there.

Another option would be to increase the 'Astrodynamics' Skill (however, levelling up is not enough if you are still using the old Frontier with no further improvements).

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Otherwise you can also tell the technician to modify your ship. With an upgrade of the grav drive, the jump distance can also be increased (albeit very slightly).

Choose one of the options and off you go.

Go to Freya III

Whatever your solution, upon arrival at the target system where we hope to find the artifact, we receive a distress signal from a scientific facility.

The next quest starts here. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

At this point the main quest Entangled starts, which we first have to complete, before continuing with the current quest.

Back to the table of contents: Starfield walkthrough