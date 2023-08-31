Fast Travel is an important mechanic in Starfield in order to get to different destinations quickly.

Sure, you might want to take the scenic route and perhaps just walk or run to your next objective when you’re in the middle of a Starfield side quest. However, you’ll likely want to save time just simply Fast Travel and finish it quicker.

There are plenty of ways to Fast Travel in Starfield, and the mechanic is very flexible, with a few restrictions. Below you’ll learn how to Fast Travel in Starfield, as well as when you’re not able to.

How to Fast Travel in Starfield If you want to Fast Travel in Starfield, simply open up the menu and go to your Starmap at the top right. This will open up your current map, depending on where you are. If you’re on a planet, you’ll pull up the surface map and if you’re in space, it’ll pull up the Starmap. You can switch between the maps by pressing RB on the Xbox controller for the surface map or continually pressing the B button to zoom out further from the Starmap. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Just click on a location you’ve already discovered on the surface map and a confirmation will appear asking if you want to Fast Travel to it. It’s that easy! There’s also the option to Fast Travel straight to your ship by pressing the Y button. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Additionally, you can also travel straight from the surface of a planet to being in front of another planet before landing on it. When pulling up the surface map, zoom out to the Starmap, select a different planet, and then hold X to set a course to it. The next screen will be you, inside your ship, in front of the designated planet. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda There’s also a smart way to quickly get to your next destination in a side quest that you’re pursuing. In the menu screen, go to the bottom and select your Missions tab. Select a side mission and either press Y or X. Pressing Y will just show you where your next destination is on the Starmap. Pressing X is a quicker method as it will immediately pinpoint you to the exact location of your next objective and will provide you a prompt to land there.