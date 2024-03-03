Starfield's Steam account has just had an "unknown app" added to the DLC section

According to SteamDB, Starfield's Steam listing was recently updated, adding an "unknown app" to the Steam backend that's widely speculated to be the Shattered Space DLC.

Whilst there's been no formal word that the new content – which was bundled in with premium editions of the game – is coming any time soon, similar "unknown apps" were added to prior Bethesda games like Fallout 4, which later turned out to be expansions like Nuka-World and Valut-tec Workshop.

No, this is not definitive proof that any DLC is coming, let alone Shattered Space, but it's our strongest hint yet that additional content is on the way for Starfield fans. So watch this space, eh?

Bethesda recently revealed that the next big Starfield update will deploy in Steam Beta form next week.

The team also confirmed that this update was focused on quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes in preparation for "more features and content" coming later this year, as well as giving players facial expressions to use during Photo Mode.

