If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield's next update promises "over 100 fixes and improvements" and a PC beta arrives next week

Full launch due two weeks later.

A Starfield screenshot showing a pilot in their spaceship cockpit, mountains visible in the distance through the glass.
Image credit: Bethesda
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
15 comments

With Bethesda looking to ramp up the frequency of its Starfield updates in 2024 - it recently committed to a "roughly every six weeks" schedule starting in February - the studio is kicking off the new year by putting its latest patch into Steam beta next Wednesday, 17th January, with the promise of "over 100 fixes and improvements".

Bethesda says it'll share the full update notes when the Steam beta goes live on Wednesday but, ahead of launch, it's teased a number of included improvements in a series of posts on social media. Next week's update will, for instance, introduce improved textures, lighting, and shadows - the accompanying screenshots point to far more natural illumination on character's faces, for instance - as well as additional widescreen support and stability improvements.

Bethesda is also promising a "multitude of fixes" to quests, remedying the likes of docking and data transfer problems in Eye of the Storm, as well as preventing exploration blockers caused by missing temples in Into the Unknown.

Digital Foundry takes a look at one of Starfield's most significant updates yet.

Players can also expect improvements to sun disk geometry and planet ring shadows, fixes for bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an outpost, remedies for instances when ship hatches are marked as inaccessible, plus another fix for the lingering (and entirely hilarious) issue of asteroids following ships.

Bethesda says it's planning to release the update to all players around two weeks after it hits Steam beta, meaning this will likely be the patch that officially kicks off its previously announced six-week launch schedule. And as to what the rest of 2024 will bring to Starfield, Bethesda has already teased "new ways of traveling" and official mod support via Bethesda's Creation Club, and more.

The good news is Bethesda's previous updates to Starfield - a game that didn't entirely captivate Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell at launch - are slowly starting to bring the kind of tehcnical improvements that, as Digital Foundry recently commented, should have been in the game at release. Here's hoping for an equally fruitful year of updates in 2024.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Starfield

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Bethesda Game Studios Bethesda Softworks FPS Open World PC RPG Science Fiction Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments