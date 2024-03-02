Starfield's next big update lets you smile in Photo Mode

Bethesda has revealed that the next big Starfield update will deploy in Steam Beta form next week.

In a series of tweets posted to X/Twitter, the team confirmed that this update was focused on quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes in preparation for "more features and content" coming later this year.

The full details aren't expected until next week, but Bethesda has teased that you'll finally be able to use your scanner whilst harvesting resources or opening doors, and should you set course for an inactive mission, the UI will auto-magically set it active once more.

David Barron – who occasionally used to go MIA when you needed him in the Sabotage mission – has been relocated, too, and the weird glitch that saw you turn to the left whilst sprinting has been rectified.

Oh, and Photo Mode has been improved, too.

"We're adding expressions to photo mode!" the team announced on X/Twitter, appending a neat little gif to exemplify the changes. "Now you can make your character and your companions match the mood of your shot - and Vasco is getting some new poses, too."

📷 We're adding expressions to photo mode! Now you can make your character and your companions match the mood of your shot - and Vasco is getting some new poses, too. pic.twitter.com/6oZhJuBqvQ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

A few more details have become apparent in the developer's replies to players on X, too. Not only are "a couple more fixes for War Relics coming", but progress-breaking issues in the Divided Loyalties and All That Money Can Buy missions have been addressed, too.

