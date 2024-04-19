Bethesda remembers Starfield exists, promises more "soon"

Bethesda has been making headlines left, right and centre for its video games recently. That's right, we simply can't stop talking about...Fallout! Yes, that series hasn't had a new release in many, many years, but thanks to Amazon's hit TV adaptation, has seen a renewed interest from fans.

Starfield, however, has not had the same reception despite being a more recent release and one which Bethesda proclaimed would be its next big thing. But, don't worry. Among all the noise of us falling over Fallout, the studio has finally remembered its space-based RPG actually exists.

Speaking to IGN, Todd Howard confirmed that Bethesda is actually "doing a lot of Starfield work" as well as keeping busy on things such as Elder Scrolls 6 (which the exec said is the "focus as far as new development right now").

Said Howard: "We have some really good updates that are going to get announced soon for [Starfield]. So, a lot going on here." He didn't elaborate further on this point, although we do know the game's first expansion, known as Shattered Space, is expected to release this year.

The studio is also planning on bringing official mod support to Starfield at some point.

Image credit: Bethesda

But, while Starfield may now be a little further off the fan radar than Bethesda was perhaps hoping, at least it has Fallout. Amazon's adaptation was renewed for a second season earlier today, while sales of Fallout 4 have increased 7500 percent week-on-week in Europe.