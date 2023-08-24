Starfield Skills list and Skill Trees explained

Starfield lets you unlock Skills from its Skill Trees to help build characters in a large variety of ways.

Whether you want to be a smooth talker, tech wizard, or connoisseur of killing, you can focus on specific Skill Trees in Starfield to specialise in a particular playstyle, or you can mix it up by picking your favourites from each Skill Tree to assist in your unique journey across the stars.

To help you decide how to build your character, we've got a list of Skills in Starfield below, taken from information revealed in the Starfield Direct, along with a Skills and Skill Trees explainer, and details on how to unlock and level up a Skill.

On this page:

Starfield Skills and Skill Trees explained

Starfield has 82 Skills in total spread across five different Skill Trees - Combat, Physical, Science, Social and Tech.

Each Skill Tree is focused around a specific type of Skill. The Social Skill Tree, for example, allows you to unlock Skills like Persuasions and Intimidation which grant you more options when interacting with NPCs. Meanwhile, investing in the Combat Skill Tree can improve your capabilities with the various weapon types, such as Rifles, you can use in Starfield.

The Starfield Direct revealed that each Skill Tree is also divided into four tiers, such as Advanced (second tier) and Expert (third tier). To access these tiers and their associated skills, you need to invest a certain number of Skill Points into a Skill Tree. This means that if you fancy being able to mind control creatures, for example, you need to invest enough Skill Points into the Social Skill Tree so you can access the Xenosociology skill on the highest tier.

Each Background for your character also comes with three Skills automatically unlocked, with said Skills being themed around the Background itself. The Diplomat Background, for example, begins with the Persuasion, Commerce and Wellness Skills since it's a role initially focused around communication. As you progress through Starfield, you'll be able to customise these Backgrounds by unlocking new skills.

Starfield Skill Ranks: How to unlock and level up a Skill in Starfield

You receive one Skill Point every time you level up in Starfield. This Skill Point can then either be used to unlock a new Skill or invested into one you already have, so you can level up that Skill.

To properly level up a Skill, and in doing so increase its ranking, you must spend one Skill Point and complete a Rank Challenge.There are four Ranks in total for every Skill and increasing a Skill's Rank will unlock more bonuses for said Skill.

The Rank Challenges are themed around the Skill itself, you can naturally complete them as you play Starfield, and become increasingly difficult as you progress to higher Ranks. The Rank 1 challenge for the Security Skill, for example, is 'Pick 5 locks' and then, for Rank 2, it becomes 'Pick 15 locks.'

List of every Starfield Skill we currently know about

Below you'll find a list of every skill we spotted during the Starfield Direct, organised by Skill Tree and tier:

Physical Skills

Wellness (Tier 1) - By embracing an active lifestyle and good nutrition habits, one may improve their overall sense of health, and gain prolonged life expectancy.

- By embracing an active lifestyle and good nutrition habits, one may improve their overall sense of health, and gain prolonged life expectancy. Stealth (Tier 1) - For a combatant who values discretion above all else, the ability to approach a target while undetected and kill with a silenced weapon is as terrifying as it is effective (one of the challenges is 'Perform 10 Sneak Attacks').

- For a combatant who values discretion above all else, the ability to approach a target while undetected and kill with a silenced weapon is as terrifying as it is effective (one of the challenges is 'Perform 10 Sneak Attacks'). Decontamination (Tier 3) - Slightly increased chance to recover from infections naturally at Rank 1 (one of the challenges is 'Recover from 5 infections').

- Slightly increased chance to recover from infections naturally at Rank 1 (one of the challenges is 'Recover from 5 infections'). Martial Arts (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Deal 250 damage with unarmed attacks').

- Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Deal 250 damage with unarmed attacks'). Neurostrikes (Tier 4) - Related to punching enemies.

Social Skills

Commerce (Tier 1) - In the Settled Systems' free market economy, almost anyone with the right skillset can open and run a successful business.

- In the Settled Systems' free market economy, almost anyone with the right skillset can open and run a successful business. Gastronomy (Tier 1) - Access to brand new worlds means access to brand new ingredients, and there is almost no limit to the delicious foods and drinks a talented chef can prepare.

- Access to brand new worlds means access to brand new ingredients, and there is almost no limit to the delicious foods and drinks a talented chef can prepare. Persuasion (Tier 1) - In the Settled Systems, the nuanced ability to listen and discuss can often accomplish far more than simply shooting first and asking questions later.

- In the Settled Systems, the nuanced ability to listen and discuss can often accomplish far more than simply shooting first and asking questions later. Scavenging (Tier 1) - There are those who can find just about anything, and their success is usually dependent on knowing how, and where, to look.

- There are those who can find just about anything, and their success is usually dependent on knowing how, and where, to look. Theft (Tier 1) - While not entirely honourable, and certainly not legal, it is nonetheless occasionally necessary to discreetly remove property from someone's person.

- While not entirely honourable, and certainly not legal, it is nonetheless occasionally necessary to discreetly remove property from someone's person. Intimidation (Tier 2) - The ability to strike fear into an opponent, causing them to flee so that you can escape or attack first, can prove critical in a battle.

- The ability to strike fear into an opponent, causing them to flee so that you can escape or attack first, can prove critical in a battle. At Rank 1 you can force a target NPC at or below your level to flee for a limited time (Rank 1 challenge - successfully Intimidate 5 different people).



At Rank 2 you can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time (Rank 2 challenge - successfully Intimidate 25 different people).



At Rank 3 you can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time (Rank 3 challenge - successfully Intimidate 50 different people.



At Rank 4 intimidated targets now flee for a substantial amount of time.

Instigation (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Leadership (Tier 3) - Companions gain affinity 15% faster (one of its challenges is 'Sprint 1000 metres with an active follower').

- Companions gain affinity 15% faster (one of its challenges is 'Sprint 1000 metres with an active follower'). Outpost Management (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Xenosocilogy (Tier 4) - Mind control aliens.

Combat Skills

Ballistics (Tier 1) - Unknown specifics (two of its challenges are 'Kill 20 enemies with a ballistic weapon' and 'Kill 50 Enemies with a ballistic weapon').

- Unknown specifics (two of its challenges are 'Kill 20 enemies with a ballistic weapon' and 'Kill 50 Enemies with a ballistic weapon'). Duelling (Tier 1) - Considered by many to be a lost art, close attacks with a melee weapon can often be deadlier than ranged combat when carried out by a skilled practitioner.

- Considered by many to be a lost art, close attacks with a melee weapon can often be deadlier than ranged combat when carried out by a skilled practitioner. Lasers (Tier 1) - Personal laser weapons are in widespread use across the Settled Systems, and specialised training can greatly increase their effectiveness.

- Personal laser weapons are in widespread use across the Settled Systems, and specialised training can greatly increase their effectiveness. Pistol Certification (Tier 1) - Considering the popularity of the personal sidearm in the Settled Systems, familiarity with such weapons is often considered essential (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 Enemies with a pistol').

- Considering the popularity of the personal sidearm in the Settled Systems, familiarity with such weapons is often considered essential (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 Enemies with a pistol'). Shotgun Certification (Tier 1) - Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 Enemies with a shotgun').

- Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 Enemies with a shotgun'). Demolitions (Tier 2) - Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 enemies with explosives').

- Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 enemies with explosives'). Heavy Weapon Certification (Tier 2) - Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 enemies with a heavy weapon').

- Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 enemies with a heavy weapon'). Particle Beams (Tier 2) - Unknown specifics (One of its challenges is 'Kill 20 enemies with a Particle Beam Weapon').

- Unknown specifics (One of its challenges is 'Kill 20 enemies with a Particle Beam Weapon'). Rifle Certification (Tier 2) - Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 Enemies with a Rifle'.

- Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Kill 20 Enemies with a Rifle'. Marksmanship (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Sniper Certification - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Targeting (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Rapid Reloading (Tier 3) - In the chaos of combat, the seconds needed to reload your weapon could be the difference between life and death.

Science Skills

Astrodynamics (Tier 1) - Advanced technology is one thing, but it takes skill, patience, and a little bit of love to coax even more capability out of a ship's grav drive.

- Advanced technology is one thing, but it takes skill, patience, and a little bit of love to coax even more capability out of a ship's grav drive. Geology (Tier 1) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Medicine (Tier 1) - Only through advancements in medical training and technology has humanity been able to withstand the galaxy's many dangers.

- Only through advancements in medical training and technology has humanity been able to withstand the galaxy's many dangers. Surveying (Tier 1) - Humanity now has access to untold alien worlds, and the ability to decipher all that data while on the ground has become an essential skillset.

- Humanity now has access to untold alien worlds, and the ability to decipher all that data while on the ground has become an essential skillset. Botany (Tier 2) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Astrophysics (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Chemistry (Tier 3) - At Rank 1 you can create improved chems, and research additional chems at a Research Lab (one of its challenges is 'Create 10 chems').

- At Rank 1 you can create improved chems, and research additional chems at a Research Lab (one of its challenges is 'Create 10 chems'). Outpost Engineering (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

Tech Skills

Ballistic Weapon Systems (Tier 1) - Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Deal 1000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weapons').

- Unknown specifics (one of its challenges is 'Deal 1000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weapons'). Boost Pack Training (Tier 1) - Related to using the Boost Pack (one if its challenges is 'Boost Jump 10 times while in combat').

- Related to using the Boost Pack (one if its challenges is 'Boost Jump 10 times while in combat'). Security (Tier 1) - While the standarized digital locking mechanism is renowned for its security, any code can be broken with the proper training.

- While the standarized digital locking mechanism is renowned for its security, any code can be broken with the proper training. At Rank 1 you can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and 2 auto attempts can be banked.



At Rank 2 you can attempt to hack Expert locals, and 3 auto attempts can be banked. Rings now turn blue when the pick can be slotted.



At Rank 3 you can attempt to hack Master-level locks, and 4 auto attempts can be banked.



At Rank 4 you expand a digipick to eliminate keys that aren't required to solve the puzzle. 5 auto attempts can be banked.

Piloting (Tier 1) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Payloads (Tier 2) - Any pilot can haul cargo, but it takes special determination and training to maximize cargo.

- Any pilot can haul cargo, but it takes special determination and training to maximize cargo. Robotics (Tier 3) - In an age where robots and autonomous turrets are employed in a combat capacity, the study of robotics can be instrumental in gaining a tactical edge.

- In an age where robots and autonomous turrets are employed in a combat capacity, the study of robotics can be instrumental in gaining a tactical edge. Missile Weapon Systems (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

- Unknown specifics. Particle Beam Weapon Systems (Tier 3) - Ship weapons utilizing particle beam technology are the preferred choice for captains who prefer to damage multiple ship systems at once.

- Ship weapons utilizing particle beam technology are the preferred choice for captains who prefer to damage multiple ship systems at once. Starship Engineering (Tier 3) - Unknown specifics.

All the best building your skills in Starfield!