Contraband is a unique type of item in Starfield, as you can't sell it at any of the usual vendors, and it can cost you your Contraband goods and a trip to jail if a scan in space successfully identifies it on your ship, or in any of your inventories.

If you don't want multiple run-ins with the law on your adventures, then you'll want to find out how to sell Contraband and the best place to sell Contraband in Starfield, which we've detailed below.

We've also went over how to hide Contraband on your ship so it's harder for scans to identify it. Although you might want to get caught at least once if you want to start a unique quest line. We won't spoil what this is, but you can also access it by going to jail for stealing.

Starfield Contraband explained

Contraband are items that are illegal in the Starfield universe, which means no matter how you get Contraband items - be it as a reward, from stealing, or in loot - it will always be flagged as illegal by law forces. This makes Contaband different from stolen items, because those particular items aren't illegal, it's the fact you stole them that's the problem.

For example, Digipicks aren't illegal, but if it has a red symbol in its description, that means it's a stolen Digipick, and that is illegal. So, it will be confiscated if you're caught with it in your possession.

This yellow symbol means an item is Contraband. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

On the other hand, Harvested Organs are always Contraband as they are an illegal item, no matter if you stole them or not (we won't judge). While regular stolen items are marked by a red symbol, all Contraband is marked with a yellow symbol, regardless if you stole it or not.

It's these yellow symbol Contraband items that can get you fined or arrested if a ship scans them in space, so you'll want to sell them as soon as you can.

Where to sell Contraband in Starfield

The easiest place to sell Contraband in Starfield is at Trade Authority vendors. However, you need to go to a Trade Authority building itself and sell to its vendor, as the Trade Authority terminals don't seem to take Contraband.

Just keep in mind that all vendors in Starfield only have a certain amount of Credits on them at any one time, so you can only sell your Contraband items to Trade Authority vendors if they have the Credits to cover the sell price.

There's usually a Trade Authority office in the big hub worlds, and the two earliest you'll come across are in New Atlantis (Jemison) and Cyndonia (Mars).

The Trade Authority office in New Atlantis is in the underground Well area, guarded by two UC Security members, to the left of the Apex Electronics store. You need to take an elevator down to get to the Well from the spaceport area.

The entrance to the Trade Authority at the Well in New Atlantis (Jemison). | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

In Cydonia, the Trade Authority is in the main hub area, down the ramp and to the right, on the top floor. There are some vending machines outside of its entrance to mark where it is.

The entrance to the Trade Authority at Cydonia (Mars). | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

If you need to sell your Contraband without getting scanned at a planet, however, there is a Trade Authority location you can access pretty early on...

Best place to sell Contraband in Starfield

If you want to sell your Contraband without getting scanned in Starfield, then the best place to go is The Den space station in the 'Wolf' Star System. This shady place doesn't have any ships surrounding it, so you won't get scanned when you fast travel here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Once you've docked your ship at The Den, just walk a forward a bit and turn left to spot the small Trade Authority kiosk.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

It's not always a good idea to sell every item of Contraband at The Den though, as the Trade Authority vendor might run out of Credits if you do it often enough.

How to hide Contraband in Starfield

To hide Contraband in Starfield you need to have a ship with a Shielded Cargo Hold installed. This doesn't guarantee you're not discovered with Contraband, but it decreases the odds of your Contraband being spotted in it.

The only way we've come across getting a Shielded Cargo Hold is by buying it, or a ship with one already installed, from Lon Anderssen at the Red Mile on Porrima III in the 'Porrima' Star System. The planet might be called a different name for you, so look out for the Red Mile landing spot on the other planets in the Porrima system if it isn't on Porrima III for you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Lon is behind the yellow door by the desk as you enter the Red Mile. Choose the 'Trader Railstar' ship in the purchase screen to buy the ship with the Shielded Cargo Hold. It costs 72,000 Credits.

The 'Shielded Capacity' number in the ship's overview on the left will tell you if it has cargo shields or not. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

If you want to buy the Shielded Cargo Hold part on its own instead, go to the ship builder option with Lon, make sure nothing is highlighted, then select the 'Add' button and tab over to the cargo hold menu.

Although we've not come across any ourselves, it's also possible to get Shielded Cargo Holds from Crimson Fleet ships that you highjack. This is a lot cheaper than purchasing a ship, so if you come across one, it's worth commandeering for its Shielded Cargo Hold alone.

Good luck smuggling Contraband in Starfield!