All new weapons in Starfield Shattered Space DLC

Starfield's Shattered Space expansion adds several new weapons to find as you delve further into the complex world of House Va'Ruun.

While there's not a heap of new weapons added with Starfield's first expansion, these Va'Ruun weapons are pretty cool - and you never know, you could find your new favorite go-to among them.

Below, you'll find all the weapons added in the Starfield: Shattered Space expansion, their stats, and values.

On this page:

How many new weapons are there in Starfield Shattered Space? Six new Va'Ruun weapons have been added to Starfield with the Shattered Space expansion: one melee weapon and five guns. You can only get these weapons if you have the expansion, however, as they're found in the Kavnyk system - mostly on Va'Ruun'kai. There are various rarities of these weapons available, and I actually came across Epic and Legendary versions of some (especially the Schimaz) more readily than their standard versions. Some NPCs reward higher rarity weapons for completing the DLC's main story missions, and others I found by looting particularly tough bosses. While looting Vortex Phantoms would appear to be a good source of new weapons, that wasn't the case for me, and I didn't find any new weapons on them - but I did find Schimazs on Redeemers. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Overall, these weapons aren't the easiest to find and you likely won't have them all by the time you finish Shattered Space's main campaign. Annoyingly, they also don't become available in the Goods Exchange or Armory when those become available. So, I suggest exploring every inch of Va'Ruun'kai and completing all the available side quests to hunt them down. If that sounds like too much work, you can also use console commands on PC to spawn the new weapons. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

All new weapons in Starfield Shattered Space listed Below, we've outlined every new weapon in Starfield's Shattered Space expansion, along with their type, value, and stats: Va'Ruun Schimaz Type - Melee

- Melee Phys - 106

- 106 Engy - N/A

- N/A Ammo - N/A

- N/A MAG - N/A

- N/A Rounds - N/A

- N/A Fire Rate - N/A

- N/A Range - N/A

- N/A Accuracy - N/A

- N/A Mass - 2.00

- 2.00 Value - 11260

- 11260 Mod Slot - N/A Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Va'Ruun Starstorm Type - Heavy

- Heavy Phys - 4

- 4 Engy - 14

- 14 Ammo - Heavy Fuse

- Heavy Fuse MAG - 80

- 80 Rounds - 708

- 708 Fire Rate - 120

- 120 Range - 40

- 40 Accuracy - 53.5%

- 53.5% Mass - 11.40

- 11.40 Value - 13519

- 13519 Mod Slot - 6 Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Va'Ruun Longfang Type - Laser Rifle

- Laser Rifle Phys - N/A

- N/A Engy - 44

- 44 Ammo - 3KV LZR

- 3KV LZR MAG - 30

- 30 Rounds - 415

- 415 Fire Rate - 75

- 75 Range - 50

- 50 Accuracy - 76.8%

- 76.8% Mass - 5.50

- 5.50 Value - 13440

- 13440 Mod Slot - 7 Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Va'Ruun Quickstrike Type - Laser Pistol

- Laser Pistol Phys - N/A

- N/A Engy - 60

- 60 Ammo - 1.5KV LZR

- 1.5KV LZR MAG - 20

- 20 Rounds - 209

- 209 Fire Rate - 50

- 50 Range - 30

- 30 Accuracy - 69.3%

- 69.3% Mass - 1.80

- 1.80 Value - 8386

- 8386 Mod Slot - 6 Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Va'Ruun Penumbra Type - Heavy

- Heavy Phys - 50

- 50 Engy - 150

- 150 Ammo - 20mm Particle

- 20mm Particle MAG - 8

- 8 Rounds - 16

- 16 Fire Rate - 12

- 12 Range - 40

- 40 Accuracy - 68.6%

- 68.6% Mass - 10.00

- 10.00 Value - 21200

- 21200 Mod Slot - 6 Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Va'Ruun Starlash Type - Laser Rifle

- Laser Rifle Phys - N/A

- N/A Engy - 106

- 106 Ammo - 3KV LZR

- 3KV LZR MAG - 12

- 12 Rounds - 415

- 415 Fire Rate - 20

- 20 Range - 50

- 50 Accuracy - 70.7%

- 70.7% Mass - 4.00

- 4.00 Value - 8750

- 8750 Mod Slot - 6 Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda