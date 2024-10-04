All new weapons in Starfield Shattered Space DLC
Including the new Shattered Space Vortex Grenades.
Starfield's Shattered Space expansion adds several new weapons to find as you delve further into the complex world of House Va'Ruun.
While there's not a heap of new weapons added with Starfield's first expansion, these Va'Ruun weapons are pretty cool - and you never know, you could find your new favorite go-to among them.
Below, you'll find all the weapons added in the Starfield: Shattered Space expansion, their stats, and values.
How many new weapons are there in Starfield Shattered Space?
Six new Va'Ruun weapons have been added to Starfield with the Shattered Space expansion: one melee weapon and five guns. You can only get these weapons if you have the expansion, however, as they're found in the Kavnyk system - mostly on Va'Ruun'kai.
There are various rarities of these weapons available, and I actually came across Epic and Legendary versions of some (especially the Schimaz) more readily than their standard versions. Some NPCs reward higher rarity weapons for completing the DLC's main story missions, and others I found by looting particularly tough bosses. While looting Vortex Phantoms would appear to be a good source of new weapons, that wasn't the case for me, and I didn't find any new weapons on them - but I did find Schimazs on Redeemers.
Overall, these weapons aren't the easiest to find and you likely won't have them all by the time you finish Shattered Space's main campaign. Annoyingly, they also don't become available in the Goods Exchange or Armory when those become available. So, I suggest exploring every inch of Va'Ruun'kai and completing all the available side quests to hunt them down.
If that sounds like too much work, you can also use console commands on PC to spawn the new weapons.
All new weapons in Starfield Shattered Space listed
Below, we've outlined every new weapon in Starfield's Shattered Space expansion, along with their type, value, and stats:
Va'Ruun Schimaz
- Type - Melee
- Phys - 106
- Engy - N/A
- Ammo - N/A
- MAG - N/A
- Rounds - N/A
- Fire Rate - N/A
- Range - N/A
- Accuracy - N/A
- Mass - 2.00
- Value - 11260
- Mod Slot - N/A
Va'Ruun Starstorm
- Type - Heavy
- Phys - 4
- Engy - 14
- Ammo - Heavy Fuse
- MAG - 80
- Rounds - 708
- Fire Rate - 120
- Range - 40
- Accuracy - 53.5%
- Mass - 11.40
- Value - 13519
- Mod Slot - 6
Va'Ruun Longfang
- Type - Laser Rifle
- Phys - N/A
- Engy - 44
- Ammo - 3KV LZR
- MAG - 30
- Rounds - 415
- Fire Rate - 75
- Range - 50
- Accuracy - 76.8%
- Mass - 5.50
- Value - 13440
- Mod Slot - 7
Va'Ruun Quickstrike
- Type - Laser Pistol
- Phys - N/A
- Engy - 60
- Ammo - 1.5KV LZR
- MAG - 20
- Rounds - 209
- Fire Rate - 50
- Range - 30
- Accuracy - 69.3%
- Mass - 1.80
- Value - 8386
- Mod Slot - 6
Va'Ruun Penumbra
- Type - Heavy
- Phys - 50
- Engy - 150
- Ammo - 20mm Particle
- MAG - 8
- Rounds - 16
- Fire Rate - 12
- Range - 40
- Accuracy - 68.6%
- Mass - 10.00
- Value - 21200
- Mod Slot - 6
Va'Ruun Starlash
- Type - Laser Rifle
- Phys - N/A
- Engy - 106
- Ammo - 3KV LZR
- MAG - 12
- Rounds - 415
- Fire Rate - 20
- Range - 50
- Accuracy - 70.7%
- Mass - 4.00
- Value - 8750
- Mod Slot - 6
All new Throwables in Starfield Shattered Space listed
Shortly after completing the quest The Promised, Broken, Ekris Kaisir grants you the ability to craft Vortex Grenades at an Industrial Workbench.
There are five different types of Vortex Grenade, each with its own requirements. So I highly recommend looting every Vortex Phantom and Horror you kill to gather the necessary resources.
Below, we've laid out each one's requirements, item description, and value:
|Name
|Description
|Requirements
|Damage
|Mass
|Value
|Vortex Grenade - Binding
|A Binding Vortex that explodes and freezes enemies in place.
|x1 Dark Vortex Cyst x1 Vortex Shard
|1 Phys
|0.20
|600
|Vortex Grenade - Charged
|A Charged Vortex Grenade that explodes and does damage like a conventional grenade.
|x1 Glowing Vortex 1x Vortex Shard
|56 Phys 85 Engy
|0.20
|600
|Vortex Grenade - Lure
|A Lure Vortex Grenade that summons a Vortex Horror.
|x1 Vortex Cyst x1 Dark Vortex Cyst x1 Vortex Shard
|2 Phys
|0.20
|800
|Vortex Grenade - Phasing
|A Phasing Vortex Grenade that phases out targets in the explosion.
|x1 Vortex Cyst x1 Glowing Vortex x1 Vortex Shard
|1 Phys
|0.20
|800
|Vortex Grenade - Unstable
|An Unstable Vortex Grenade with unpredictable effects.
|x1 Vortex Cyst x1 Vortex Shard
|1 Phys
|0.20
|600
Best of luck using the Shattered Space weapons!