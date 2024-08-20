Starfield Shattered Space expansion gets release date

Bethesda's first big expansion to Starfield, Shattered Space, will launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S on 30th September.

We got a quick look at the upcoming addition tonight during Gamescom Opening Night Live, in a trailer that mostly focused on the REV-8 land vehicle included in August's free game update.

Ahead of launch, marketing for Starfield felt fairly sober and dramatic - it's fair to say tonight's video takes a more upbeat tone. Previously, Bethesda's Todd Howard said that the lack of land vehicles was a deliberate choice - but it's now something that's being walked (or driven) back.

The REV-8 includes a mounted turret and boosters, as well as room for a companion. You can add the vehicle by chatting with a ship technician character, and it'll then be automatically deployed when you next land.

Looking ahead, Shattered Space will let you explore (perhaps even in a vehicle?) the city of Dazra on the homeworld of the creepy House Va'Ruun.

"Starfield pairs near-impossible breadth with a classic Bethesda aptitude for systemic physics, magnetic sidequests, and weird vignettes," Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Starfield review. "But in sacrificing direct exploration for the sake of sheer scale, there's nothing to bind it together."