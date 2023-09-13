In Starfield, scan jammers are a valuable part of a space smuggler’s toolkit. As rewarding as transporting and selling contraband can be, it also presents its fair share of risk. If you happen to get caught, you’ll be arrested and have your merchandise confiscated.

When entering any of the major settlements in Starfield, authorities will scan your spacecraft for black-market goods. If you have illegal items in your character inventory when the scan happens, you’re certain to be rumbled. Stowing them away in your cargo is an equally dicey move.

Investing in your Deception skill can make contraband scans up to 50 percent less effective but it’ll take a while to accumulate enough skill points to reach the maximum rank. If you’re looking to fully commit to your Han Solo fantasy straight away, it’s a good idea to make some sneaky modifications to your ship. Adding shielded cargo is a great place to start, but it’s also worth having a scan jammer.

This guide will take you through how to get a scan jammer in Starfield.

Scan Jammers in Starfield explained Scan jammers are a nifty way to mitigate the hazards associated with smuggling contraband. They work by interrupting the frequencies of authorities’ scanners, lessening their ability to detect illegal goods on your ship. There are three scan jammer models of varying strengths: Scan evasion chance Skill requirements Cost Mass Single-Frequency 0.1 None 2700 credits 5 Dual-Frequency 0.3 Starship Design Rank 1 4500 credits 6 Multi-Frequency 0.5 Starship Design Rank 2 9000 credits 7 For the best chance of passing scans, upgrade your Starship Design Skill to rank 2 so you can buy and install a multi-frequency scan jammer. It’s important to note that these effects don’t stack. Buying multiples will do nothing but raise your ship’s mass and waste your credits.

Stealing a Scan Jammer in Starfield explained The most cost-effective way to source a scan jammer is to take the finders-keepers approach and commandeer a ship with one already installed. It’s specifically worth targeting Crimson Fleet ships as they tend to be appropriately specced out for criminal activities. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a system to disassemble ships to use their parts on other builds. This means you might find yourself taking on an otherwise subpar home ship just to benefit from its smuggler-friendly components. Thankfully, once you’re finished hauling contraband, you can make some extra credits by selling the stolen spacecraft.