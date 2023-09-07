If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to switch ships in Starfield

Plus, how to set your home ship.

starfield mantis ship on akila city landing pad
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda
Switching your Ship in Starfield is quite an important thing to know, especially if you've collected ships for specific reasons. You may have one ship that's completely kitted out to be for scientific research, another that's built solely for combat, and another with shielded cargo that can help you smuggle contraband.

Having a ship that's suited to your needs in Starfield can make exploring the vast expanse of space a little less stressful, and changing the ship that you want to use is quite simple once you know how. Also, the best part of it is, switching ships is entirely free!

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to switch your ships in Starfield.

How to switch ships in Starfield

You can switch your ships in Starfield by setting the one you want to use as your home ship.

We've found that there are a couple of ways to set your home ship in Starfield. The first is relatively simple, when you take over a ship and take off in it, the ship you are currently flying will be marked as your 'Home' ship and your previous ship will return to your inventory.

The other way to change your home ship is to speak to a ship technician. So far, we've found ship technicians that will do this at the following locations:

  • On the landing pad for New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system.
  • On the landing pad for Akila City inside ship services on Akila in the Cheyenne system.
  • On the landing pad for Neon inside ship services on Volii Alpha in the Volii system.
  • Inside the Red Mile on Porrima III, speak to Lon Andersson inside the entrance area of the Red Mile.
starfield ship services akila city
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When speaking to them, select the 'I'd like to view and modify my ships' option when it appears.

starfield modify ship systems ship tech conversational option
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

This will take you to an overview of your ships. Move through your ship inventory to the one that you want to make your home ship and then look at the command bar in the bottom right corner of the screen. You should see a 'Make home ship' option here.

starfield make home ship own ship prompt
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Use the indicated prompt to mark the ship as your home ship. Remember, you can only have one home ship at a time.

That's it for now! If you want more Starfield ship content, check out out guides on stealing ships, targeting engines, and selling your ship.

