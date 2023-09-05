How to sell Ships in Starfield

Selling your Ship in Starfield is a good way of getting extra Credits for something you'd not really use. As you travel through the galaxy, whether you decide to be an upstanding citizen or choose to be a thieving space pirate, you'll end up acquiring a few ships. You can hold onto them, or you can sell them.

However you choose to get a hold of them, your ships in Starfield can be valuable. You can switch between the ships in your collection to make use of their different perks by setting them as your home ship, or you can collect them to sell them on to vendors just itching to give you Credits for them.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to sell your ship in Starfield and how to set your home ship too.

How to sell your Ship in Starfield

To sell your ship in Starfield you need to speak to a Ship Technician. One of the easiest ones to find is on the landing ramp in New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System.

Speak to a ship technician and pick the 'Let me see what ships you have for sale' conversational option when it appears.

This will bring up a screen showing all of the ships you can buy from this technician. Now, to sell your ship, look at the command bar in the bottom right corner of the screen. You should see a 'Sell' prompt.

Use the indicated command and you'll then be taken to your current ship inventory. Here, you can see all of the ships you own. Select which one you want to sell and the value of it will appear at the bottom of the panel to the left of the screen.

There are two important things to remember when selling a ship in Starfield:

If the vendor doesn't have enough Credits to buy the ship at its true value, and you sell it to them anyway, you'll make a loss on your ship.

You cannot sell your 'Home' ship.

Once you're happy with your selection, simply confirm that you want to sell your selected ship and your Credits will end up in your pocket.

How to set your Home Ship in Starfield

We've found that there are a couple of ways to set your home ship in Starfield. The first is relatively simple, when you take over a ship and take off in it, the ship you are currently flying will be marked as your 'Home' ship and your previous ship will return to your inventory.

The other way to change your home ship is to speak to a ship technician. When speaking to them, select the 'I'd like to view and modify my ships' option when it appears.

This will take you to an overview of your ships. Move through your ship inventory to the one that you want to make your home ship and then look at the command bar in the bottom right corner of the screen. You should see a 'Make home ship' option here.

Use the indicated prompt to mark the ship as your home ship. So far, it seems that you can only have one home ship at a time.

That's it for now, but if you're looking for more Starfield content check out our guides on ship storage, targeting engines and our kid stuff trait explainer.