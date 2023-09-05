Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to sell Ships in Starfield

Plus, how to set your home ship.

starfield frontier ship landing on luna
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Selling your Ship in Starfield is a good way of getting extra Credits for something you'd not really use. As you travel through the galaxy, whether you decide to be an upstanding citizen or choose to be a thieving space pirate, you'll end up acquiring a few ships. You can hold onto them, or you can sell them.

However you choose to get a hold of them, your ships in Starfield can be valuable. You can switch between the ships in your collection to make use of their different perks by setting them as your home ship, or you can collect them to sell them on to vendors just itching to give you Credits for them.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to sell your ship in Starfield and how to set your home ship too.

On this page:

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

How to sell your Ship in Starfield

To sell your ship in Starfield you need to speak to a Ship Technician. One of the easiest ones to find is on the landing ramp in New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System.

Speak to a ship technician and pick the 'Let me see what ships you have for sale' conversational option when it appears.

starfield ship technician see ships for sale conversation option
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

This will bring up a screen showing all of the ships you can buy from this technician. Now, to sell your ship, look at the command bar in the bottom right corner of the screen. You should see a 'Sell' prompt.

starfield ship technician ships for sale inventory sell own ship prompt
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Use the indicated command and you'll then be taken to your current ship inventory. Here, you can see all of the ships you own. Select which one you want to sell and the value of it will appear at the bottom of the panel to the left of the screen.

starfield sell ship screen ship value highlighted
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

There are two important things to remember when selling a ship in Starfield:

  • If the vendor doesn't have enough Credits to buy the ship at its true value, and you sell it to them anyway, you'll make a loss on your ship.
  • You cannot sell your 'Home' ship.

Once you're happy with your selection, simply confirm that you want to sell your selected ship and your Credits will end up in your pocket.

starfield sell own ship prompt ship overview
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

How to set your Home Ship in Starfield

We've found that there are a couple of ways to set your home ship in Starfield. The first is relatively simple, when you take over a ship and take off in it, the ship you are currently flying will be marked as your 'Home' ship and your previous ship will return to your inventory.

The other way to change your home ship is to speak to a ship technician. When speaking to them, select the 'I'd like to view and modify my ships' option when it appears.

starfield modify ship systems ship tech conversational option
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

This will take you to an overview of your ships. Move through your ship inventory to the one that you want to make your home ship and then look at the command bar in the bottom right corner of the screen. You should see a 'Make home ship' option here.

starfield make home ship own ship prompt
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Use the indicated prompt to mark the ship as your home ship. So far, it seems that you can only have one home ship at a time.

That's it for now, but if you're looking for more Starfield content check out our guides on ship storage, targeting engines and our kid stuff trait explainer.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch