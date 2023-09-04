Starfield has many optional traits to pick from, including the Kid Stuff trait, which allows you to visit your mum and dad at the cost of 2% of your Credits each week.

You're only allowed to pick three traits in Starfield at the character creator, so knowing exactly what each trait does is essential to creating the best builds, or most interesting stories, for your custom character.

To help you decide whether the Kid Stuff trait is worth it or not we've got an explainer on its perks and downsides below from what we've played so far, along with instructions on how to remove the Kid Stuff trait if you're sick of losing your hard-earned Credits every week.

Starfield Kid Stuff trait explained

If you pick the Kid Stuff trait in Starfield your mum and dad are not only still alive, but they own an apartment in New Atlantis (Jemison) where you can visit them in between your galactic voyages, at the cost of losing 2% of your Credits every in-game week. Your parents also show up in a number of other random locations, so keep an eye and ear out for them, even in places you might not think they would show up (an encounter on Neon is a particularly funny standout).

As well as these encounters and conversations your parents will occasionally give you gifts! These are usually unique items or resources that we've not come across any other way to get yet, apart from cheating with console commands. We've put the specific gifts you get from your parents behind spoiler tags below for those who want to be surprised.

Click on the white space below to reveal all of the gifts we've got from our parents in Starfield so far:

Highschool Backpack (Extra Capacity mod)

Sir Livingstone's Pistol (31 Physical damage - Large Magazine, High Velocity mods)

Gran-Gran's Spacesuit (Pocketed mod)

Gran-Gran's Helmet (Sensor Array mod)

Meatloaf recipe

A ship

From our experience, these gifts are rewarded after completing parts of the main mission in Starfield, but there is a chance they could be linked to your playtime instead. Make sure to speak with your parents in places other than their apartment when you see them to make sure you're getting all of their gifts.

Check-in with your Constellation companions regularly, as this is where your parents like to leave notes that they want to see you again. You can also just go and visit your parents whenever you want, and they might have some stuff to say about missions you've been on.

Some other fun aspects of the Kid Stuff trait is that your parents are custom made to look like your playable character, and that they are voiced by Star Trek actors Nana Visitor (Kira) and Tim Russ (Tuvok).

Where to find your parents in Starfield

When they ask you to meet them, you have to go to Pioneer Tower in the Residential District of New Atlantis (Jemison) to find your parents. Take the elevator up to the 'Family Apartments' and you'll see the entrance to their apartment at the top.

Pioneer Tower is just right of the tram exit in the Residential area, near the Chunks and Eit buildings.

However, there are other places your parents show up throughout your travels in Starfield. Sometimes they come and visit The Lodge to chat with your and your Constellation co-workers (trying their best to embarass you), and they even pop-up on random planets you visit, like Neon on Volii Alpha.

We won't spoil what happens during these encounters, but make sure to speak with your parents when you come across them for more amusing conversations, and the occasional extra gift.

How to remove Kid Stuff trait in Starfield

If you want to remove the Kid Stuff trait in Starfield you have to talk to your dad and choose the 'Remove Kid Stuff' option. Your dad is usually found in his apartment at Pioneer Towers in the Residential District of New Atlantis (Jemison).

For those roleplaying an evil character with parental problems, your mum and dad are unkillable in Starfield, so save your bullets for other unfortunate NPCs instead.

With the Kid Stuff trait removed you don't have to give 2% of your Credits to your parents every week now, but you also won't receive any more gifts from them, and won't come across them in your travels.

From our testing, you still keep all of the gifts you currently have after removing the Kid Stuff Trait.

Is the Kid stuff trait worth it in Starfield?

Yes, we think the gifts you get from your parents makes the Kid Stuff trait worth getting in Starfield, even with the loss of 2% of your Credits each week - but the real highlight is the interactions you have with your mum and dad. If this roleplaying aspect doesn't sound like it fits your character though, then you might want to pick another trait instead.

In our testing, we found that the gifts your parents give you don't disappear if you remove the Kid Stuff trait, so as you amass more Credits and your parents stop giving you gifts, you might want to remove the trait then. As of writing, we don't know the cut-off for when your parents stop giving gifts.