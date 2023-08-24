Starfield companions list and crew members explained

You can recruit companions and crew members in Starfield to assist with your travels across the stars.

Some companions are more closely linked the story - like the four Constellation companions - but all have their own levelled-up Skills that can help you in combat, space travel, cooking, Outpost management, and more!

Working off information revealed in the Starfield Direct and the Starfield Discord Q&A with developers Will Shen and Emil Pagliarulo, we've got a list of all companions known so far in Starfield, along with an explainer on companions and crew members, how to hire companions, and everything we know about romance in Starfield.

On this page:

Starfield companions and crew members explained

As revealed in the Discord Q&A, Starfield has over 20 companions who can join your crew. Companions are named characters who have their own backgrounds, can follow you around, and carry your stuff. However, the four Constellation companions can be considered the 'main' companions, as they have the most interactions with the player, story related to the main quest, and individual companion quests.

We know three of the four Constellation companions so far: Sarah Morgan, Barrett, and Sam Coe.

In addition to companions, there are generic crew members you can hire to work at your Outposts or on your ship. When assigning crew members to an Outpost, you only have to pay them a one-time fee (which is negotiable with the speech challenge mini-game). It seems these generic crew members are there to help out with gameplay specifically, and don't have any involvement in Starfield's story.

One possible generic crew member we spotted in the Starfield Direct was the 'Security Mini Bot', who was assigned to an Outpost, but had no Skills. It has a different symbol than companions, so this might be another way to quickly tell them apart from companions.

How to hire companions in Starfield

With information taken from the Starfield Direct, the four Constellation companions seem to have their own set way of hiring each member linked to the story, but apart from them, you can hire companions by finding them at space ports, and "out in the world".

For example, Heller seems to be hired after finding him injured on a moon, whereas Marika Boros is recruited after finding her in The Viewport space port. The Hitching Post and Madam Sauvage's Place were also highlighted while the Starfield Direct was explaining hiring crew members at space ports, so they're also likely recruitment areas.

Can you romance companions in Starfield?

Yes, you can romance some companions in Starfield, but not all of them. This was confirmed in the Starfield Direct, but we currently only know of one confirmed romance option: Sam Coe. As Sam is one of the four main Constellation companions, we would guess that the other constellation companions, Sarah Morgan and Barret, are also romanceable - but this hasn't been officially confirmed.

List of all companions in Starfield we currently know about

We know of seven confirmed companions and crew members in Starfield. Here's everything we know about all companions in Starfield confirmed so far:

Adoring Fan

How to get: Pick the 'Adoring Fan' Trait.

Romanceable: Unknown.

Skills:

Scavenging (Rank 1)

Concealment (Rank 1)

Weight Lifting (Rank 2)

This annoying Elder Scrolls character is reborn in Starfield as your main character's very own adoring fan. We're not sure whether they're considered a full companion, or a crew member just yet, as you hire them in a unique way by picking the 'Adoring Fan' Trait but they don't have a proper name like other companions.

Barrett

How to get: Unknown.

Romanceable: Unknown.

Skills:

Starship Engineering (Rank 4)

Particle Beam Weapon Systems (Rank 3)

Robotics (Rank 2)

Gastronomy (Rank 1)

As a Constellation member, Barrett is one of the four main companions available in Starfield. This means he's linked to the main story, gets his own companion mission, and has some of the most interactions available with your character. He's most likely recruitable by playing through the main story, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Heller

How to get: Exploring a currently unknown moon / planet with no atmosphere.

Romanceable: Unknown.

Skills:

Geology (Rank 1)

Outpost Engineering (Rank 3)

Heller is one of the many companions you find while exploring the galaxy, and seems to be hired by coming across him injured on a moon, or possibly a planet with no atmosphere. This moon or planet is near an orange-coloured planet with vertical rings, as can be seen in the background with footage showing Heller.

Marika Boros

How to get: Recruit at The Viewport space port.

Romanceable: Unknown.

Skills:

Shotgun Certification (Rank 1)

Ballistics (Rank 2)

Particle Beam Weapon Systems (Rank 1)

As seen in the Starfield Direct, Marika is one of the companions you recruit at space ports - with Marika found at The Viewport specifically. However, we don't know exactly where The Viewport is located just yet.

Sam Coe

How to get: Unknown.

Romanceable: Yes.

Skills:

Piloting (Rank 4)

Rifle Certification (Rank 3)

Payloads (Rank 2)

Geology (Rank 1)

Sam Coe is another Constellation companion in Starfield, so he's linked to the main story, gets his own companion mission, and has some of the most interactions available with your character. Sam is also the only confirmed romanceable companion so far, and hiring him is likely linked to the main story, but we don't know this for sure as of writing.

Sarah Morgan

How to get: Unknown.

Romanceable: Unknown.

Skills:

Astrodynamics (Rank 4)

Lasers (Rank 3)

Leadership (Rank 2)

Botany (Rank 1)

The last known Constellation companion in Starfield is Sarah Morgan, so just like Barret and Sam, she's linked to the main story, gets her own companion mission, has some of the most interactions available with your character, and is likely recruited by playing through the main story (but this recruitment method is unconfirmed as of writing).

Sarah was also shown in the Starfield Direct when it was explaining romancing, but unlike Sam, she didn't get any dialogue confirming her as a romance option.

Vasco

How to get: Unknown.

Romanceable: Unknown.

Skills: Unknown

Vasco is a robotic companion who we unfortunately know very little about. We did see it use lasers and sucker punch enemies during the Starfield Direct though, so it seems we've got both long-range and punching perks to look forward to with Vasco at our side.

All the best hiring all the companions you want in Starfield!