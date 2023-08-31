Starfield Persuasion explained

Persuasion in Starfield is more than a conversational option, it's an entire challenge (though can be thought of as a mini-game) that can alter the results of the conversation you're currently having with another character. If your persuasion succeeds, you may get information you need, a new event, or get out of a sticky situation alive.

Interacting with other characters you meet in Starfield can be an interesting experience. You can make new friends or you can access well-paying jobs for your chosen background. However, not every interaction is easy and that's where you may need to whip out your persuasive skills to make the conversation end in your favour.

Without further ado, we're here to explain how Persuasion works in Starfield.

How to get Persuasion in Starfield

To be able to use Persuasion in Starfield, you first need to unlock it. You can do this in a couple of different ways.

The first way is to choose a background that comes with Persuasion as one of its three starting skills. These backgrounds are:

Diplomat

Industrialist

Sculptor

Space Scoundrel

The second way to get Persuasion in Starfield, if it's not part of your chosen background, is to unlock the Persuasion skill in the 'Social Skills' branch using the skill points you earn through levelling up your character.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

How Persuasion works in Starfield

When speaking with someone during your adventures in Starfield, a conversational option with the tag 'PERSUADE' may appear on your screen alongside the other options. Now, we recommend saving your game before going any further at this point - that way if your conversation fails or has an outcome you don't want, you can use the save file to try again.

Select this option to begin to 'Persuade' the character and the persuasion menu will then appear on your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

On this menu, you will be given several choices. The choices can range from kind words, to distractions, to outright threats. Also, each choice ranges from easy (green) to hard (red). The easy options are more likely to succeed, while the harder options are less likely to (though there's always a chance they will work).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Also, next to each option will be a number. This number indicates how many points the option is worth, with easy options being worth less points and harder options being worth more. Each time your choice is successful, the associated points will be added to your persuasion bar.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Your persuasion bar for the current conversation can be found in the bottom left corner of the persuasion menu. This bar shows you how many persuasion points you already have, and how many you need to get in order to win. You need to max out this bar to be able to win, anything short of that and you'll lose.

Next to the bar you should also see how many turns you have left. Each time one of your choices fails you will lose a turn, but you can never really lose if your previous choice succeeds. For example, if you're on your last turn but your choice succeeds, you will get another free turn. This will continue as long as you're winning.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Also, each time you make a choice that succeeds, 'Auto-Persuade' will begin to charge up. You should notice this option in the bottom right section of the persuasion menu.

The more successful choices you make, the more this will charge up and once it's full you can use it to automatically persuade the character you're talking to. This will increase your persuasion bar, or can help you win depending on how many points you have left to get.

Once you use 'Auto-Persuade' once, its charge will return to zero and you will need to charge it up before you can use it again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Once you've filled your persuasion bar without running out of turns, or have used 'Auto-Persuade' to fill the last of it up, you'll win!

