You can change your appearance in Starfield after your initial character creation session at the beginning of the game. Though it will cost you a few Credits, you can change how your character looks and even their name if you think of one that suits them better.

The only part of your character that it seems that you cannot change in Starfield after the initial character creation is their background and traits. However, everything else from their tattoos to their complexion can be altered as many times as you want.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to change your appearance in Starfield and list all of the changes you can make.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

How to change your appearance in Starfield

To change your appearance, you need to head to New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri System. This is the first place we found where you can change your appearance after initially making your character, but we suspect that there may be more places you can do this in other faction capitals.

On New Atlantis, head to the Commercial District within the Mast District and then head to New Atlantis Corporate Park.

When you're in the Corporate Park, look for the Settled Systems News Network (SSNN) building.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you find it, look opposite it and around until you find a store called 'Enhance'. This is where you can change your character's appearance for a fee.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Once you find the store, head inside to the front desk and speak to Warner Cornell. Select the 'I'd like to make use of your services' conversation option to begin.

Customising your character will cost 500 Credits at Enhance.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

All options for changing your appearance in Starfield

Paying to change your appearance takes you into a customisation menu. It looks very similar to the one from earlier in the game but there are no background or traits options here.

You can customise all of the options listed below with the single 500 Credit payment.

Select the ‘Body’ tab at the top of your screen to customise:

Body Style

Body Type

Walk Style

Skin Tone

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Select the 'Face' tab to customise any of the following:

Skin Tone

Head Shape

Hair and Hair Colour

Eyes and Eye Colour

Eyebrows and Eyebrow Colour

Forehead

Nose

Ears

Cheeks

Mouth and Teeth

Jaw, Chin and Neck

Jewelry and Jewelry Colour

Dermaesthetic

Complexion Colour Temp and Complexion Blemishes

Scars and Tattoos

Facial Forms One and Facial Forms Two

Cheek One and Cheek Two

Lipstick Base and Lipstick Accents

Eyeshadow Upper and Eyeshadow Lower

Eyeliner Upper and Eyeliner Lower

Dirt

When you select finish, you will also have the chance to tweak your character's name and pronouns if you want to. Also, remember to save your changes!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

That's it for now! There may be more places like Enhance where you can change your appearance but New Atlantis is probably the easiest place to find and reach early in the game.