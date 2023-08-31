How to change your appearance in Starfield
For a fee, you can change your look as many times as you want to.
You can change your appearance in Starfield after your initial character creation session at the beginning of the game. Though it will cost you a few Credits, you can change how your character looks and even their name if you think of one that suits them better.
The only part of your character that it seems that you cannot change in Starfield after the initial character creation is their background and traits. However, everything else from their tattoos to their complexion can be altered as many times as you want.
Without further ado, we're here to show you how to change your appearance in Starfield and list all of the changes you can make.
How to change your appearance in Starfield
To change your appearance, you need to head to New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri System. This is the first place we found where you can change your appearance after initially making your character, but we suspect that there may be more places you can do this in other faction capitals.
On New Atlantis, head to the Commercial District within the Mast District and then head to New Atlantis Corporate Park.
When you're in the Corporate Park, look for the Settled Systems News Network (SSNN) building.
When you find it, look opposite it and around until you find a store called 'Enhance'. This is where you can change your character's appearance for a fee.
Once you find the store, head inside to the front desk and speak to Warner Cornell. Select the 'I'd like to make use of your services' conversation option to begin.
Customising your character will cost 500 Credits at Enhance.
All options for changing your appearance in Starfield
Paying to change your appearance takes you into a customisation menu. It looks very similar to the one from earlier in the game but there are no background or traits options here.
You can customise all of the options listed below with the single 500 Credit payment.
Select the ‘Body’ tab at the top of your screen to customise:
- Body Style
- Body Type
- Walk Style
- Skin Tone
Select the 'Face' tab to customise any of the following:
- Skin Tone
- Head Shape
- Hair and Hair Colour
- Eyes and Eye Colour
- Eyebrows and Eyebrow Colour
- Forehead
- Nose
- Ears
- Cheeks
- Mouth and Teeth
- Jaw, Chin and Neck
- Jewelry and Jewelry Colour
- Dermaesthetic
- Complexion Colour Temp and Complexion Blemishes
- Scars and Tattoos
- Facial Forms One and Facial Forms Two
- Cheek One and Cheek Two
- Lipstick Base and Lipstick Accents
- Eyeshadow Upper and Eyeshadow Lower
- Eyeliner Upper and Eyeliner Lower
- Dirt
When you select finish, you will also have the chance to tweak your character's name and pronouns if you want to. Also, remember to save your changes!
That's it for now! There may be more places like Enhance where you can change your appearance but New Atlantis is probably the easiest place to find and reach early in the game.