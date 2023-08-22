Starfield Backgrounds explained

Backgrounds in Starfield are a crucial part of creating the character that you'll take through all of your adventures and tell your story with. Alongisde your traits, your background is one of the first things you'll need to decide, and arguably one of the most crucial, as it will determine what skills you start off with.

Creating your own character and choosing their background is just the beginning of your adventure in Starfield. The action RPG will let you explore the expanse of space, 280 years after humans first set foot on Mars. From then on, everything changed.

So far, we only have information from the June 2023 Starfield Direct and a few leaks, so here's everything we know so far about Character Backgrounds in Starfield.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

Character Backgrounds in Starfield explained

Backgrounds in Starfield are part of character customisation and, as seen in the June 2023 Starfield Direct, you never know when your background will come in handy. Each background has a different backstory to give your character some personality and a combination of skills, all of which may come in handy as you explore different worlds.

Here are all of the backgrounds we know of so far from the Direct:

Background Skills Explorer Lasers

Astrodynamics

Surveying Diplomat Persuasion

Commerce

Wellness Cyberneticist Medicine

Security

Lasers Cyber Runner Stealth

Security

Theft Combat Medic Pistol Certification

Medicine

Wellness Chef Gastronomy

Wellness

Scavenging

Here's a list of the rest of the backgrounds we spotted in the Direct but are yet to find more details on:

Beast Hunter

Bouncer

Bounty Hunter

Gangster

Homesteader

Industrialist

Long Hauler

Pilgrim

Professor

Ronin

Image credit: Bethesda

Also, a leak from @XboxInsiderNews on Twitter has potentially revealed details on the Xenobiologist and Bounty Hunter backgrounds, plus several more potential backgrounds can be seen listed on the right side of the images included in the Tweet.

Sculptor

Soldier

Space Scoundrel

Xenobiologist

👀👀👀👀#starfield pic.twitter.com/Z6SiawOXTe — Xbox Insider News (@XboxInsiderNews) August 19, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You may also notice a 'File Not Found' background option in the leak above. In a Starfield Discord Q&A, among other things, it was revealed that there is an 'Anonymous' background that allows you to play with no background and no assigned skills. This background could be the the 'File Not Found' option seen in the leak above.

Background Skills in Starfield explained

When you pick your background in Starfield, you'll also get three skills given to you that you start off with. The skills you get are determined by the background you choose, and at the time of writing, it seems as though you cannot change these.

Here's a list of all of the background skills in Starfield that we know of so far from the Direct:

Skill Name Skill Description Astrodynamics Advanced technology is one thing, but it takes skill, patience, and a little bit of love to coax any more capability out of a ship's grav drive. Commerce In the Settled Systems' free market economy, almost anyone with the right skillset can open and run a successful business. Dueling Considered by many to be a lost art, close attacks with a melee weapon can often be deadlier than ranged combat when carried out by a skilled practitioner. Gastronomy Access to brand new worlds means access to brand new ingredients, and there is almost no limit to the delicious foods and drinks a talented chef can prepare. Lasers Personal laser weapons are in widespread use across the Settled Systems, and specialised training can greatly increase their effectiveness. Medicine Only through advancements in medical training and technology has humanity been able to withstand the galaxy's main dangers. Persuasion In the Settled Systems, the nuanced ability to listen and discuss can often accomplish far more than simply shooting first and asking questions later. Pistol Certification Considering the popularity of the personal sidearm in the Settled Systems, familiarity with such weapons is considered essential. Scavenging There are those who can find just about anything, and their success is usually dependent on knowing how, and where, to look. Security While the standardised digital locking mechanism is renowned for its security, any code can be broken with proper training. Stealth For a combatant that values discretion above all else, the ability to approach a target while undetected and kill with a silenced weapon is as terrifying as it is effective. Surveying Humanity now has access to untold alien worlds, and the ability to decipher all that data while on the ground has become an essential skillset. Theft While not entirely honorable, and certainly not legal, it is nonetheless occasionally necessary to discreetly remove property from someone's person. Wellness By embracing an active lifestyle and good nutrition habits, one may improve their overall sense of health, and even gain prolonged life expectancy.

Image credit: Bethesda

Also, from the leak posted on @XboxInsiderNews on Twitter, we've spotted that there may be the following beginner skills linked to different backgrounds:

Fitness

Piloting

Boost Pack Training

Targeting Control Systems

👀👀👀👀#starfield pic.twitter.com/Z6SiawOXTe — Xbox Insider News (@XboxInsiderNews) August 19, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's it for now! We will update this page as we learn more and as we edge ever closer to Starfield's release date.