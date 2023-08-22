Starfield Backgrounds explained
Backgrounds in Starfield are a crucial part of creating the character that you'll take through all of your adventures and tell your story with. Alongisde your traits, your background is one of the first things you'll need to decide, and arguably one of the most crucial, as it will determine what skills you start off with.
Creating your own character and choosing their background is just the beginning of your adventure in Starfield. The action RPG will let you explore the expanse of space, 280 years after humans first set foot on Mars. From then on, everything changed.
So far, we only have information from the June 2023 Starfield Direct and a few leaks, so here's everything we know so far about Character Backgrounds in Starfield.
Character Backgrounds in Starfield explained
Backgrounds in Starfield are part of character customisation and, as seen in the June 2023 Starfield Direct, you never know when your background will come in handy. Each background has a different backstory to give your character some personality and a combination of skills, all of which may come in handy as you explore different worlds.
Here are all of the backgrounds we know of so far from the Direct:
|Background
|Skills
|Explorer
|
|Diplomat
|
|Cyberneticist
|
|Cyber Runner
|
|Combat Medic
|
|Chef
|
Here's a list of the rest of the backgrounds we spotted in the Direct but are yet to find more details on:
- Beast Hunter
- Bouncer
- Bounty Hunter
- Gangster
- Homesteader
- Industrialist
- Long Hauler
- Pilgrim
- Professor
- Ronin
Also, a leak from @XboxInsiderNews on Twitter has potentially revealed details on the Xenobiologist and Bounty Hunter backgrounds, plus several more potential backgrounds can be seen listed on the right side of the images included in the Tweet.
- Sculptor
- Soldier
- Space Scoundrel
- Xenobiologist
You may also notice a 'File Not Found' background option in the leak above. In a Starfield Discord Q&A, among other things, it was revealed that there is an 'Anonymous' background that allows you to play with no background and no assigned skills. This background could be the the 'File Not Found' option seen in the leak above.
Background Skills in Starfield explained
When you pick your background in Starfield, you'll also get three skills given to you that you start off with. The skills you get are determined by the background you choose, and at the time of writing, it seems as though you cannot change these.
Here's a list of all of the background skills in Starfield that we know of so far from the Direct:
|Skill Name
|Skill Description
|Astrodynamics
|Advanced technology is one thing, but it takes skill, patience, and a little bit of love to coax any more capability out of a ship's grav drive.
|Commerce
|In the Settled Systems' free market economy, almost anyone with the right skillset can open and run a successful business.
|Dueling
|Considered by many to be a lost art, close attacks with a melee weapon can often be deadlier than ranged combat when carried out by a skilled practitioner.
|Gastronomy
|Access to brand new worlds means access to brand new ingredients, and there is almost no limit to the delicious foods and drinks a talented chef can prepare.
|Lasers
|Personal laser weapons are in widespread use across the Settled Systems, and specialised training can greatly increase their effectiveness.
|Medicine
|Only through advancements in medical training and technology has humanity been able to withstand the galaxy's main dangers.
|Persuasion
|In the Settled Systems, the nuanced ability to listen and discuss can often accomplish far more than simply shooting first and asking questions later.
|Pistol Certification
|Considering the popularity of the personal sidearm in the Settled Systems, familiarity with such weapons is considered essential.
|Scavenging
|There are those who can find just about anything, and their success is usually dependent on knowing how, and where, to look.
|Security
|While the standardised digital locking mechanism is renowned for its security, any code can be broken with proper training.
|Stealth
|For a combatant that values discretion above all else, the ability to approach a target while undetected and kill with a silenced weapon is as terrifying as it is effective.
|Surveying
|Humanity now has access to untold alien worlds, and the ability to decipher all that data while on the ground has become an essential skillset.
|Theft
|While not entirely honorable, and certainly not legal, it is nonetheless occasionally necessary to discreetly remove property from someone's person.
|Wellness
|By embracing an active lifestyle and good nutrition habits, one may improve their overall sense of health, and even gain prolonged life expectancy.
Also, from the leak posted on @XboxInsiderNews on Twitter, we've spotted that there may be the following beginner skills linked to different backgrounds:
- Fitness
- Piloting
- Boost Pack Training
- Targeting Control Systems
That's it for now! We will update this page as we learn more and as we edge ever closer to Starfield's release date.