Starfield Traits explained

Traits in Starfield are one of the several pieces of character customisation that you can choose to make your character your own. Your traits, though optional, will help you round out your character and can help you in your adventures in multiple, often unexpected, ways.
The action RPG Starfield will let you build your own character to help tell your story as you adventure through space, 280 years after humanity first set foot on Mars. You can customise your look, right down to the scars and details on your face, as well as your background and, of course, your traits that make your character who they are.
Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about character traits in Starfield from the June 2023 Direct.
Starfield character Traits explained
You can pick up to three traits in Starfield, you can choose to fill all of the slots or you can leave some (if not all) blank, it's entirely your choice. Each trait has its own advantages and disadvantages, so keep that in mind when choosing which combination you want to apply to your character.
That being said, some traits cannot be combined with other ones - for example, the Introvert trait cannot be combined with the Extrovert trait. Don't worry too much about knowing the combinations for now as the trait description will tell you which ones it's not compatible with.
After watching the June 2023 Starfield Direct, we spotted details on the following traits:
|Trait
|Perks/Abilities
|Cannot Be Combined With
|Raised Enlightened
|
|Any other Religion trait.
|Raised Universal
|
|Any other Religion trait.
|Neon Street Rat
|
|Any other Faction Allegiance trait.
|Kid Stuff
|
|N/A
|Introvert
|
|Extrovert.
|Hero Worshipped
|
|N/A
|Wanted
|
|N/A
During the Direct, we also spotted several more traits that we're yet to find more details on:
- Alien DNA
- Dream Home
- Extrovert
- Empath
- Freestar Collective Settler
- Serpent's Embrace
- Spaced
- Taskmaster
- Terra Firma
- United Colonies Native
Also, a recent Twitter leak from @XboxInsiderNews seems to reveal a few details about the Dream Home Trait listed above.
👀👀👀👀#starfield pic.twitter.com/Z6SiawOXTe— Xbox Insider News (@XboxInsiderNews) August 19, 2023
In the Direct, it's also said that traits can be removed but nothing more has been revealed on that yet. However, the clip does allude to being able to shoot your Adoring Fan to get rid of your Hero Worshipped trait. We will update this page once we know more.
That's it for Starfield character traits for now. If you want to learn more about character customisation options, check out our character backgrounds guide as you wait for Starfield's release date to get closer.