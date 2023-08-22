Starfield Traits explained

Traits in Starfield are one of the several pieces of character customisation that you can choose to make your character your own. Your traits, though optional, will help you round out your character and can help you in your adventures in multiple, often unexpected, ways.

The action RPG Starfield will let you build your own character to help tell your story as you adventure through space, 280 years after humanity first set foot on Mars. You can customise your look, right down to the scars and details on your face, as well as your background and, of course, your traits that make your character who they are.

Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about character traits in Starfield from the June 2023 Direct.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

Starfield character Traits explained

You can pick up to three traits in Starfield, you can choose to fill all of the slots or you can leave some (if not all) blank, it's entirely your choice. Each trait has its own advantages and disadvantages, so keep that in mind when choosing which combination you want to apply to your character.

That being said, some traits cannot be combined with other ones - for example, the Introvert trait cannot be combined with the Extrovert trait. Don't worry too much about knowing the combinations for now as the trait description will tell you which ones it's not compatible with.

After watching the June 2023 Starfield Direct, we spotted details on the following traits:

Trait Perks/Abilities Cannot Be Combined With Raised Enlightened You can access a special chest full of items in the House of the Enlightened in New Atlantis, but you lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest.

in New Atlantis, but you lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest. You grew up as a member of the Enlightened. Any other Religion trait. Raised Universal You can access a special chest full of items in Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis, but you lose access to the House of the Enlightened Chest.

in New Atlantis, but you lose access to the House of the Enlightened Chest. You grew up as a member of the Sanctum Universum. Any other Religion trait. Neon Street Rat You can access special dialogue options.

You can get better rewards for some missions on Neon .

. You grew up on Neon on the streets.

Crime Bounty by other factions is increased. Any other Faction Allegiance trait. Kid Stuff Your parents are alive.

You can visit them at their home.

2% of your Credits will automatically be sent to them each week. N/A Introvert You use less oxygen when adventuring alone .

. You lose more oxygen when adventuring with other people.

You like and need your alone time. Extrovert. Hero Worshipped You have an adoring fan.

They pop up randomly and talk constantly.

Your fan will join your crew and give you gifts. N/A Wanted You get a damage buff when your health is low .

. Mercenaries will randomly show up and attempt to kill you. N/A

Characters with the Wanted trait will deal with a lot of this. | Image credit: Bethesda

During the Direct, we also spotted several more traits that we're yet to find more details on:

Alien DNA

Dream Home

Extrovert

Empath

Freestar Collective Settler

Serpent's Embrace

Spaced

Taskmaster

Terra Firma

United Colonies Native

Also, a recent Twitter leak from @XboxInsiderNews seems to reveal a few details about the Dream Home Trait listed above.

👀👀👀👀#starfield pic.twitter.com/Z6SiawOXTe — Xbox Insider News (@XboxInsiderNews) August 19, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the Direct, it's also said that traits can be removed but nothing more has been revealed on that yet. However, the clip does allude to being able to shoot your Adoring Fan to get rid of your Hero Worshipped trait. We will update this page once we know more.

Sorry adoring fan, you may have talked a bit too much... | Image credit: Bethesda

That's it for Starfield character traits for now. If you want to learn more about character customisation options, check out our character backgrounds guide as you wait for Starfield's release date to get closer.