Xbox's Gamescom plans include daily livestreams and over 50 playable games

It barely feels like five minutes since the last one, but, somehow, Gamescom is almost upon us again. Which means publishers are starting to detail their plans for the show - and in Microsoft's case, we now know that'll include daily livestreams for those at home, plus over 50 playable games for anyone wandering the Koelnmesse's halls.

Attendees visiting Microsoft's Hall 7 Gamescom booth in person will find 50 games from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Bethesda, and third-party partners, playable across 240 gaming stations. These include Age of Mythology: Retold, Ara: History Untold, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Fallout 76: Milepost Zero, The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road, and Towerborne.

Playable third-party games, meanwhile, include Star Wars Outlaws, Space Marine 2, and the long-awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. A full list of games at the booth can be found here.

And if you're wondering where Microsoft's flagship 2024 titles have got to, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Starfield: Shattered Space, and the reportedly delayed Avowed will be present at the show but unplayable. Instead, all three games will be receiving "exclusive theatre presentations".

Additionally, those unable to attend this year's Gamescom can tune into three days of Xbox broadcasts live from the show floor. The first of these begins at 2pm BST/6am PDT on Wednesday, 21st August and will feature Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Atomfall, Age of Mythology, and more.

Then, starting at the same time on 22nd August, there'll be a look at Star Wars Outlaws, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Towerborne, and other titles, with Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and more getting a showing on 23rd August. Additionally, Bethesda is holding its own daily livestreams, and these'll kick off at 1pm BST/5am PDT each day.

Gamescom runs from 21st-25th August at the Koelnmesse in Cologne. Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase kicks off the event on 20th August at 7pm BST/11am PT, and Eurogamer will be there with note pads, biros, and an eagerness to bring you news.