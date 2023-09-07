Where is Neon in Starfield?
How to find the location of Neon in Starfield.
Neon is a city in Starfield which is part fishing platform, part office block and part nightclub where you definitely can’t buy illegal drugs. We swear.
Considered a paradise to some and a hell by others, if you want to visit this city you first need to know the location of Neon in Starfield.
Since there’s a fair bit to explore when you do arrive on Neon - from bars to Ryujin Industries to the Astral Lounge - we’ve also taken a look at what you can do in Neon city below.
Starfield Neon location
Neon is located on Volii Alpha in the Volii star system of Starfield.
Reaching Volii requires travelling through the Olympus star system, so, if you haven’t been there yet, you’ll need to grav jump to Olympus first before heading to Volii.
It’s also important to remember that Volii is part of Freestar Collective space and, if you have any outstanding bounties, you’ll have to either pay up or fight to survive upon entering the star system. Your ship will also be scanned for contraband, so, if you like to partake in a little bit of smuggling, make sure your ship is equipped with some Shielded Cargo before entering Volii.
Once you’ve reached Volii, you’ll need to open up your star map and select Volii Alpha as this is where Neon is located. On Volii Alpha’s map, you’ll be able to select Neon and land your ship upon the planet’s surface.
After landing, leave your ship and head across the bridge to reach the elevator that will take you to Neon Core - the central part of this settlement. From this point forward, you’ll be able to fast travel directly to Neon Core to cut out some of the walking time.
It’s important to note that we did encounter a small bug where we were unable to land on Volii Alpha despite not being in combat. We fixed this issue by fast travelling to another planet before returning to Volii Alpha where we were able to land at Neon.
What can you do in Neon?
The main reason you’ll find yourself visiting Neon in Starfield is during the 'All That Money Can Buy' main mission. Outside of the Constellation storyline, you can also find a variety of activities, Faction missions and side quests which involve spending some time in Neon. You’ll find yourself collecting more activities or missions as you wander about the city by overhearing conversations.
When it comes to exploring the city itself, Neon is divided into three main areas - Neon Core, Ebbside and Underbelly. There’s a number of elevators dotted about Neon which will help you navigate these different areas.
Neon Core is the central part of the city and is where you’ll find the core vendors, the hotel and offices for a number of Factions, including the Freestar Collective and Ryujin Industries. This is also where you’ll find the Trade Authority office, the Astral Lounge and Enhance, which allows you to change your character's appearance.
The Astral Lounge is also where you can purchase Aurora. This drug is considered contraband in the Settled Systems, so you’ll need Shielded Cargo if you wish to take it off planet, but it does slow down time by 40 percent for 10 seconds.
Both Ebbside and the Underbelly have their own selection of shops and bars you can frequent.
If you like Neon then you can always purchase a home there, with your choices between an apartment costing 235,000 Credits or the far less luxurious Sleep Crate at 6500 Credits. Though you can rent the Sleep Crate at a cheaper price if you’d prefer.
Finally if you have the Neon Street Rat trait, you can gain access to both special dialogue options and better rewards from some missions on Neon.
