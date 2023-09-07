Where is Neon in Starfield?

Neon is a city in Starfield which is part fishing platform, part office block and part nightclub where you definitely can’t buy illegal drugs. We swear.

Considered a paradise to some and a hell by others, if you want to visit this city you first need to know the location of Neon in Starfield.

Since there’s a fair bit to explore when you do arrive on Neon - from bars to Ryujin Industries to the Astral Lounge - we’ve also taken a look at what you can do in Neon city below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

Starfield Neon location Neon is located on Volii Alpha in the Volii star system of Starfield. Where Neon is located in the Volii star system. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Reaching Volii requires travelling through the Olympus star system, so, if you haven’t been there yet, you’ll need to grav jump to Olympus first before heading to Volii. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda It’s also important to remember that Volii is part of Freestar Collective space and, if you have any outstanding bounties, you’ll have to either pay up or fight to survive upon entering the star system. Your ship will also be scanned for contraband, so, if you like to partake in a little bit of smuggling, make sure your ship is equipped with some Shielded Cargo before entering Volii. Once you’ve reached Volii, you’ll need to open up your star map and select Volii Alpha as this is where Neon is located. On Volii Alpha’s map, you’ll be able to select Neon and land your ship upon the planet’s surface. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda After landing, leave your ship and head across the bridge to reach the elevator that will take you to Neon Core - the central part of this settlement. From this point forward, you’ll be able to fast travel directly to Neon Core to cut out some of the walking time. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda It’s important to note that we did encounter a small bug where we were unable to land on Volii Alpha despite not being in combat. We fixed this issue by fast travelling to another planet before returning to Volii Alpha where we were able to land at Neon.