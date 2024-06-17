Bethesda's Todd Howard confirms at least one more Starfield expansion after Shattered Space

Todd Howard has shared more about Bethesda's future DLC plans for Starfield.

Speaking with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, the Bethesda exec spoke about the studio's "annual story expansion" approach. When further asked about his comment and whether Bethesda was taking this approach with Starfield, Howard replied: "I would say we want to, more or less, yeah. How long that continues? Hopefully a very long time."

He then added the studio was already "planning for the one after this", confirming "there will be another one" after Shattered Space.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Starfield: Shattered Space - Official Trailer - Xbox Games Showcase 2024Watch on YouTube

Howard went on to say he didn't believe the goal of these expansions was to "answer every question" in Starfield. "We sort of look at it and say, 'Hey, what's a good angle? What do we want to add to the game as far as an experience or a tone or those kinds of things', if that makes sense," he said, but refrained from adding more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Howard said Starfield has 14 million players with an average play time of 40 hours. He also said development on Shattered Space started back in September, when Starfield first launched.

Since then, the studio has introduced a number of updates, as well as the game's Creations storefront.

Special thanks to Mr. Matty for having us and being an excellent host. https://t.co/u4yz5jDRcM — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We got our first proper look at Starfield's Shattered Space expansion earlier this month, when Bethesda released a space-horror flavoured trailer during the Xbox showcase. You can check it out in the video above.

Shattered Space will offer a fresh mystery involving the snake-loving House Va'ruun, at some point later in 2024.