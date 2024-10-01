Starfield how to start Shattered Space DLC

Knowing how to start the Shattered Space DLC in Starfield will allow you to bring this new space adventure and visit the planet of Va'ruun'kai.

House Va'ruun (the snake cult people) make their home on Va'ruun'kai. Unfortunately, the planet is far less than homely right now due to the massive vortex which has ripped apart most of the capital, Dazra. Shattered Space tasks you with investigating the cause of this vortex and you're sure to uncover new mysteries in the Starfield universe as you do so.

So let's take a look at how to start the Shattered Space DLC for Starfield, along with a peek at the Starfield PC system requirements for anyone who wants to play the game using that platform.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start the Shattered Space DLC in Starfield Before you even consider starting the Shattered Space DLC in-game, you need to make sure you own the correct edition of Starfield to actually access it. If you've purchased either the Premium or Constellation Edition of Starfield, then you'll already have access to Shattered Space. Not purchased one of these editions or play via Game Pass? Then you'll need to purchase the Digital Premium Upgrade to access the DLC. It's also important to note that Game Pass for Console ended in September 2024 and was replaced with Xbox Game Pass Standard, which does not have access to Starfield. While it was possible to bank Game Pass for Console membership for 13 months, if you didn't do this then you'll have to purchase either Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox PC Game Pass to continue playing Starfield through some form of Game Pass. With that out of the way, how do you start playing the Shattered Space DLC? Image credit: Bethesda Well that's actually pretty easy - all you have to do is complete One Small Step, Starfield's introductory mission. After doing so, simply grav-jump to an orbit not involved in either a mission or an encounter to receive a distress call from a star station unknown as The Oracle. It's on this station where Shattered Space begins! While this means you can start Shattered Space incredibly early on in Starfield, Bethesda does recommend reaching Level 35 first for the best experience with the DLC on their official blog. It's worth keeping this fact if you're close to this level or have just started playing Starfield for the first time. PC players may also want to take the time to look at Starfield's system requirements to make sure they're properly prepared for Shattered Space…