Starfield Ryujin Industries questline and rewards

Ryujin Industries is one of the Factions you can join in Starfield and, if you do, they’ll have you navigating the dangerous world of corporate manipulation instead of the expanse of space.

If you want to join this Faction, then you first need to know how to join Ryujin Industries in Starfield. After doing so you’ll be able to progress through the Ryujin Industries questline.

Below you’ll find all of the Ryujin Industries quests listed in chronological order, along with some tips to help you complete them and a look at the Ryujin Industries rewards in Starfield.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

How to join Ryujin Industries in Starfield To join the Ryujin Industries Faction you need to interact with one of their kiosks, which can be found on multiple planets in Starfield. You will most likely first encounter one of these kiosks when exploring New Atlantis for the first time and simply walking past it can unlock the first quest for this faction - Back To The Grind. The Ryujin Industries kiosk in New Atlantis can be found near the Freestar Collective Embassy. The Ryujin Industries kiosk in New Altantis. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda You can also easily find a Ryujin Industries kiosk in Neon - it sits in Neon Core directly opposite the elevator which takes you to the landing pad for your ship. This means it will literally be in front of you if you take the elevator from the landing pad to the central hub of Neon. The Ryujin Industries in Neon. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Once you’ve found a kiosk, you can complete the first step in the Back To The Grind step - completing your job application for Ryujin Industries. They must be in need of warm bodies, because you’ll get an interview straight away! All you have to do now is head to the headquarters of Ryujin Industries in Neon Core to properly get started on this Faction’s quests. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Starfield Ryujin Industries questline Here are all of the Ryujin Industries Faction quests in chronological order: 1. Back To The Grind

Back To The Grind 2. One Step Ahead

One Step Ahead 3. A New Narrative

A New Narrative 4. Access Is Key

Access Is Key 5. Sowing Discord

Sowing Discord 6. Accidents Happen

Accidents Happen 7. Maintaining The Edge

Maintaining The Edge 8. Top Secrets

Top Secrets 9. Background Checks

Background Checks 10. Guilty Parties

Guilty Parties 11. The Key Ingredient

The Key Ingredient Managing Assets

12. Sabotage

Sabotage 13. Executive Level It’s important to note that, depending on your actions during Guilty Parties, you may not unlock the Managing Assets quest. If you want to complete this quest, you must either choose not to speak to Benjamin Bayu or tell him ‘to bring it up with Dalton’ during Guilty Parties. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Tips for Ryujin Industries quests in Starfield Here are some tips which will help you complete the Ryujin Industries Faction quests: Have the Security Skill. Nearly all of the Ryujin Industries Faction quests involve lockpicking at some point of another, so, for that reason, we highly recommend investing some Skill Points in the Security Skill. This will not only make lockpicking easier, but it will let you pick any higher level locks you might encounter.

Nearly all of the Ryujin Industries Faction quests involve lockpicking at some point of another, so, for that reason, we highly recommend investing some Skill Points in the Security Skill. This will not only make lockpicking easier, but it will let you pick any higher level locks you might encounter. Stock up on Digipicks . While you’ll receive Digipicks as rewards for completing certain Ryujin Industries quests, you may want to buy (or acquire) some extra ones to ensure you don’t run out.

. While you’ll receive Digipicks as rewards for completing certain Ryujin Industries quests, you may want to buy (or acquire) some extra ones to ensure you don’t run out. Invest in the Persuasion Skill. Depending on your choices, this questline can involve a lot of persuading people to either change their mind or do something they don’t really want to do. For this reason, we recommend investing Skill Points or unlocking, if you haven’t done already, into your Persuasion Skill to provide you with some additional help during these quests. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Wear a suit. Some of the vendors in Neon sell suits which provide a buff to your Persuasion abilities. Since, like we mentioned above, these quests can involve a lot of Persuasion scenarios depending on your choices, this buff can come in handy. If you don’t want to spend the Credits, then you’ll also receive a suit during one of the Ryujin Industries quests.

Some of the vendors in Neon sell suits which provide a buff to your Persuasion abilities. Since, like we mentioned above, these quests can involve a lot of Persuasion scenarios depending on your choices, this buff can come in handy. If you don’t want to spend the Credits, then you’ll also receive a suit during one of the Ryujin Industries quests. Do you have the Neon Street Rat trait? The majority of these Faction quests take place in Neon and, if you have the Neon Street Rat Trait, you’ll unlock special dialogue options which play into your knowledge of the city. Selecting these options can allow you to skip past certain quest steps at times or gain additional information.

The majority of these Faction quests take place in Neon and, if you have the Neon Street Rat Trait, you’ll unlock special dialogue options which play into your knowledge of the city. Selecting these options can allow you to skip past certain quest steps at times or gain additional information. Don’t bring a companion during Background Checks. Since this quest involves a good amount of stealthing (we won’t say where to avoid spoilers), we recommend not bringing a companion along with you. This is because they could easily get spotted and, in doing so, blow your cover.

Since this quest involves a good amount of stealthing (we won’t say where to avoid spoilers), we recommend not bringing a companion along with you. This is because they could easily get spotted and, in doing so, blow your cover. Have at least Stealth Skill Rank 1. Since Background Checks involves utilising your Stealth abilities, it’s a good idea to at least unlock the Stealth Skill if you haven’t done so already. Doing so unlocks the Stealth Bar which shows how hidden, or not hidden, you are. Having the Stealth Bar makes sneaking around a lot easier! Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda