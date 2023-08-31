Digipicks are required to pick locks in Starfield, so it's best to have a few rattling around your inventory if you want to access more loot, lore, or sealed areas.

While you can find Digipicks in Starfield from random loot, there's also a few methods you can use to consistently get more, so we've went over everything we know about where to get Digipicks in Starfield below.

Where to get Digipicks in Starfield

There are three ways you can get Digipicks in Starfield:

Purchase from vendors

Pickpocket

Loot sources

The easiest way to get Digipicks is by just looking for them while you're exploring an area, but it's not a consistent way to find them, so we recommend visiting vendors to purchase Digpicks if you're running low.

Purchase Digipicks from vendors

Digipicks are found in the 'Misc' category at a vendor's store, and from what we've played it seems it costs 35 Credits to buy one Digipick, but this might be higher or lower at certain vendors we haven't come across yet. Don't worry about loading up on too many of them, as Digipicks don't have mass, so your carrying weight is unaffected by them.

One of the earliest vendors you come across is Jemison Mercantile in the New Atlantis spaceport area on the planet Jemison. Talk to Amoli Bava behind the counter and check out her 'Misc' items to nab yourself some Digipicks in the early game.

While exploring the rest of Starfield, check in with vendors regularly at spaceports and other commercial areas if you want to top up your Digipick stash.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Pickpocket Digipicks

This is the riskiest method of finding Digipicks in Starfield, as if your pickpocketing attempt is unsuccessful, you could get a Bounty, increase the Bounty already on you, or potentially go to jail if you can't afford a fine. You also need to unlock the 'Theft' Skill first before you can even attempt to pickpocket targets. If you're set on being a space scoundrel though, then it's also worth remembering that upgrading the Theft Skill makes pickpocketing attempts easier. You'll find a lot of potential pickpocket victims in settlement hubs like New Atalntis.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

It's also worth keeping in mind that it's not a crime to just look at somebody's inventory! So, you can scope out if a person has Digipicks on them without upsetting them or any of the authorities.

Get Digipicks from loot sources

Digipicks are found from many different loot sources, including:

Corpses

Containers

Lockers

Out in the open

From our time with Starfield, we've found that Digipicks are located most often as loot out in the open, like on desks, or in lockers. We've even found some conveniently placed Digipicks right beside locked safes. So, if you come across a safe and are in desperate need of a Digipick, have a look around the room before abandoning any potential loot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

However, Digipicks are small, black, long and thin objects, so they're not the easiest to spot, unless you're being thorough with looting an area.

So remember to also check all containers and corpses in a room, as they could have Digipicks on them, as well as some other helpful loot like aid items or modded weapons.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Just keep in mind that it's only completely safe to pick up Digipicks with white text. If the word 'Digipick' is in red, they are are considered stolen, and if they have yellow text, that means the Digipicks are contraband.

All the best finding Digipicks in Starfield!