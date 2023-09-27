Starfield New Atlantis locations

There are multiple New Atlantis locations in Starfield that are worth taking the time to visit. Some of the main story and side quests will take you to a couple of these locations, but it's good to know their locations anyway as they provide useful benefits.

Getting injured is pretty much inevitable in Starfield, so knowing where Reliant Medical is will be helpful. Plus, gathering information at the Viewport Bar or simply stopping in for a drink is a good use of time. Also, if you're looking to settle down in New Atlantis, finding Aphelion Realty will help you do this.

We're here to show you several useful New Atlantis locations in Starfield.

New Atlantis Enhance location in Starfield

To find the Enhance location in New Atlantis in Starfield, fast travel or take the NAT (the train) to the Commercial District.

From the station (this is also where you land when you fast travel), head diagonally to your left. This should put Terrabrew to your far left.

Keep heading in this diagonal direction and you will find Enhance between Infinity LTD and Outland.

What to do at Enhance

At Enhance you can change your character's appearance for a 500 Credit fee.

New Atlantis Aphelion Realty location in Starfield

To find the Aphelion Realty location in New Atlantis in Starfield, fast travel or take the NAT (the train) to the MAST District.

Once you're at the MAST District station (this is also where you land when you fast travel), head up the ramp leading out of the station and follow the path that's leading diagonally to your left.

This path will lead you to a small building and this is Aphelion Realty.

What to do at Aphelion Realty

At Aphelion Realty, any UC Citizen can purchase a home in New Atlantis. You cannot buy a home from them unless you have successfully obtained a UC Citizenship but you can complete the UC Vanguard quests to get one.

New Atlantis Reliant Medical location in Starfield

To find the Reliant Medical location in New Atlantis in Starfield, you can fast travel or use the NAT (the train) to get to the MAST District. Once you're at the MAST District station (this is also where you land when you fast travel), head up the ramp leading out of the station and take the path that's immediately to your right.

As you follow the path, you should see a sign above you that indicates you're heading towards the 'Residential District'. This means you're heading the right way.

Keep following this path forward and the Reliant Medical building will appear on your left.

What to do at Reliant Medical

At Reliant Medical you can visit a doctor and pay them Credits to fix any wounds or afflictions you currently have. Also, if you need to stock up on medical supplies, you can buy them here too.

New Atlantis Viewport Bar location in Starfield

To find the Viewport Bar location in New Atlantis in Starfield, head to the landing pad area for New Atlantis.

When here, head into New Atlantis through the scanners like you usually would but look at the signs above you. You should see one for 'Hotel and Shopping'.

Here, keep to the left and follow the path leading up the stairs towards Jemison Mercantile. When you're facing the entrance of the Mercantile, the Viewport Bar will be on your left.

What to do at the Viewport Bar

At the Viewport, kick back and relax, press residents for juicy information or gossip, or stock up on Aid items by speaking to the bartender.

New Atlantis Freestar Collective Embassy location in Starfield

To find the Freestar Collective Embassy location in New Atlantis in Starfield, you can fast travel or use the NAT (the train) to get to the MAST District.

Once you're at the MAST District station (this is also where you land when you fast travel), head up the ramp leading out of the station and take path the to the left, heading towards the Aphelion Realty building.

Face the main entrance of the Realty building and you should get a glimpse of the Embassy building on your left.

Keep following the path to the left of Aphelion Realty and you will end up at the entrance of the Freestar Collective Embassy building.

New Atlantis House Va'Ruun Embassy location in Starfield

To find the Freestar Collective Embassy location in New Atlantis in Starfield, you can fast travel or use the NAT (the train) to get to the MAST District.

Once you're at the MAST District station (this is also where you land when you fast travel), head up the ramp leading out of the station and follow the path that's immediately on your left.

Follow this path towards the Commercial District and you will eventually see Galbank appear.

Face Galbank's main entrance and you should find an elevator to the right of it. This is the entrance to the Va'Ruun Embassy.

