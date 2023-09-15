Starfield UC Vanguard questline and rewards

The UC Vanguard is one of the Factions you can join in Starfield and, if you do, you'll find yourself battling Terrormorphs and uncovering United Colonies secrets.

If you want to join this Faction, then you first need to know how to join the UC Vanguard in Starfield. After doing so you'll be able to progress through the UC Vanguard questline.

Below, you'll find all of the UC Vanguard quests listed in chronological order, along with some tips to help you complete them and a look at the UC Vanguard rewards in Starfield.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you'd like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

How to join the UC Vanguard in Starfield

To join the UC Vanguard in Starfield you have to speak with Commander Tuala at the MAST lobby in New Atlantis on the planet Jemison. To get here, take the NAT tram to the MAST area - the building is just above the NAT station, and you can get to it by taking the ramp up and around, or by using the nearby elevator. Tuala located behind the desk on the left-side of the lobby after you witness him initiating some new recruits outside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

If the option to join the Vanguard isn't there when speaking with Tuala, you might have to complete 'The Old Neighbourhood' main mission first, where Sarah Morgan takes you to speak with him.

Once you sign-up to be a Vanguard and get the 'Supra Et Ultra' mission, take the elevator in MAST's lobby down to the Vanguard Orientation Hall that leads to your exam. You can press the buttons in the Orientation hall to get more information on the United Colonies history before your exam, which we recommend doing. It gives you a lot of context for your upcoming Vanguard missions!

Starfield UC Vanguard questline

Here are all of the UC Vanguard Faction quests in chronological order:

1. Supra Et Ultra

Supra Et Ultra 2. Grunt Work

Grunt Work 3. Delivering Devils

Delivering Devils 4. Eyewitness

Eyewitness 5. Friends Like These

Friends Like These 6. The Devils You Know

The Devils You Know 7. War Relics

War Relics 8. Hostile Intelligence

Hostile Intelligence 9. A Legacy Forged

The 'Safer Skies' and 'Apex Predator' UC missions are also available after completing 'A Legacy Forged', but they are not part of the UC Vanguard's main Faction story, and aren't linked to the Achievement you get for completing the UC questline.

If you want the best experience from the UC Vanguard questline, we recommend also doing Sargeant Yumi's quests. Sargeant Yumi is found inside the UC Security Office at the spaceport area in New Atlantis on Jemison.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Tips for UC Vanguard quests in Starfield

Here are some things to keep in mind will plaything through the questline, and tips which will help you complete the UC Vanguard Faction quests:

Save before starting each quest - It's no secret that Bethesda Game Studios make some slightly buggy games, but the UC Vanguard questline has some big ones - especially during the Eyewitness mission - so save before starting each quest, just incase you get one of the bugs that can stop your quest progress.

- It's no secret that Bethesda Game Studios make some slightly buggy games, but the UC Vanguard questline has some big ones - especially during the Eyewitness mission - so save before starting each quest, just incase you get one of the bugs that can stop your quest progress. Don't skip the Orientation museum - This is an optional activity during the 'Supra Et Ultra' mission, but we recommend going through the entire thing before taking your Vanguard exam. It gives you some great lore about the history of the UC, which you'll actually get to explore (and shape) during the course of this UC questline.

- This is an optional activity during the 'Supra Et Ultra' mission, but we recommend going through the entire thing before taking your Vanguard exam. It gives you some great lore about the history of the UC, which you'll actually get to explore (and shape) during the course of this UC questline. Bring a good EM weapon - The Terrormorphs you'll be fighting are vulnerable to EM-type weapons, so bring one or two of your favourites, or buy a good one from a weapon vendor. You'll also need one as part of the plot during 'Eyewitness', and one of the bugs during this quest stops the weapon from spawning, so bringing one can help you progress if you get this bug.

- The Terrormorphs you'll be fighting are vulnerable to EM-type weapons, so bring one or two of your favourites, or buy a good one from a weapon vendor. You'll also need one as part of the plot during 'Eyewitness', and one of the bugs during this quest stops the weapon from spawning, so bringing one can help you progress if you get this bug. Image credit: Eurogamer/Betthesda Softworks You don't need to buy the optional gear before starting 'Hostile Intelligence' - During this mission, you're told you can buy good supplies from somebody before heading to your destination. Although the armor and weapons they stock are good (with great armor stats in particular), you get lots of free (and highly effective) armor, weapons, and ammo while continuing the 'Hostile Intelligence' quest, so don't feel pressured to buy any of this!

- During this mission, you're told you can buy good supplies from somebody before heading to your destination. Although the armor and weapons they stock are good (with great armor stats in particular), you get lots of free (and highly effective) armor, weapons, and ammo while continuing the 'Hostile Intelligence' quest, so don't feel pressured to buy any of this! Consider dismissing your Constellation companions before making decisions - During 'Eyewitness' and 'A Legacy Forged' you are asked to decide from two options, and depending on what you pick, your companion might not approve. If you don't want to delay their companion mission or romance storyline, then we suggest you ask them to wait somewhere else while you're in these meetings. You can't stop them reacting to your final decision, however.

- During 'Eyewitness' and 'A Legacy Forged' you are asked to decide from two options, and depending on what you pick, your companion might not approve. If you don't want to delay their companion mission or romance storyline, then we suggest you ask them to wait somewhere else while you're in these meetings. You can't stop them reacting to your final decision, however. Don't buy a house before finishing 'A Legacy Forged' - You might regret your purchase after this mission, so just wait until you finish the UC Vanguard questline before making any property decisions.

- You might regret your purchase after this mission, so just wait until you finish the UC Vanguard questline before making any property decisions. Talk to Commander Tuala and Hadrian after completing the questline - Tuala gives you even more rewards after you complete 'A Legacy Forged', and has more Vanguard missions for you if you choose to accept them. Hadrian also has a unique type of reward for you, which we won't spoil, but you can find out in our rewards section below if you don't mind spoilers.

Starfield UC Vanguard rewards

Beware of spoilers for the UC Vanguard questline below!

Just like other missions in Starfield, you get XP and Credits upon completing each Vanguard mission, but there are some other unique rewards up for grabs if you progress far enough in the questline.

Here's the noteworthy UC Vanguard rewards in Starfield:

UC Vanguard Spacesuit

Calibrated UC Vanguard Space Helmet

UC Vanguard Pilot Pack

UC Citizenship

UC Antixeno Spacesuit (optional)

UC Antixeno Space Helmet (optional)

UC Antixeno Power Pack (optional)

X-989 Microgun (optional)

Class One Citizenship (includes UC vendor discounts)

Penthouse Apartment in New Atlantis

Recruit Hadrian as a companion (optional)

The Antixeno armor and X-989 Microgun are obtained during the first optional activity during 'Hostile Intelligence', so don't skip it! Follow the objective into a small room to load up on supplies, guns, and these helpful rewards. Speak with the UC soldier to get the Microgun. This equipment comes in handy both during the mission, and when you're against any other alien enemies in the future.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

To get your Penthouse Apartment, talk to Commander Tuala after 'Hostile Intelligence', then head straight out of MAST and talk to Zora Sangweni in the small building with no doors. Zora then gives you the keycard to your swanky Mercury Tower apartment, and just like your Dream Home, you can decorate this apartment however you like.

Head to this building in MAST to get your penthouse apartment. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

You also need to speak with Tuala after 'Hostile Intelligence' to get the activity to talk with Percival back at TMD Headquarters on Mars. Go talk to Percival, then Hadrian in order to recruit her as a companion.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Hope you have fun during the UC Vanguard questline!