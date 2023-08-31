Starfield romance and romance options
How to find love amongst the stars.
You can do many things in Starfield. You can traverse galaxies, raid enemy bases, and even fall in love. Who doesn’t love a good romance story set in space?
At the time of writing, we’ve found four characters you can have a romantic relationship with in Starfield. They’re all members of Constellation, Starfield’s main faction. Where Baldur’s Gate 3 went wild with romance options like making out with a bear, Starfield decides to keep love simple and realistic.
Below you’ll find a list of all the Starfield romance options we’ve found so far, along with how to start a romantic relationship with a character.
On this page:
If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.
Starfield romance options
Below are all of the romanceable characters we’ve found so far in Starfield:
Sarah Morgan
Sarah Morgan is the leader of Constellation. She’s a strong woman who leads the group to learn more about the Artifacts and humanity’s role amongst the stars. So far in our interactions with Sarah, she has a strong sense of morality and empathy, as well as can tell when things are going too far.
She’ll often ask the player more philosophical questions, and it’s important to be empathetic in return to her.
Sam Coe
Sam Coe is a member of the Freestar Collective with a strong sense of justice. Throughout the game, you’ll encounter situations such as deciding whether to let a criminal run free. Sam is quite the absolutist when it comes to issues of right vs wrong, and thinks if you do the crime, you should do the time.
Most of the time, Sam will dislike actions that go against his ideals. So letting that criminal run free probably won’t get you on his good side. He seems to have one soft spot though: his daughter.
Barrett
Barrett is the first member of Constellation you meet when you start your journey. In fact, he’s the one who gives you your first ship! He seems to be a fun and easygoing individual compared to the other two so far.
Andreja
Andreja is the last member of Constellation eligible for a romantic relationship with the player. She’s a very mysterious person and you’ll have to progress through the main mission, Into The Unknown, to meet her.
How to enter a romantic relationship in Starfield
While we don’t have exact details on how to enter a romantic relationship in Starfield yet, it seems like having your chosen partner tag along during missions and conversing with them is the key to their hearts.
Typically, your companion will say to you that they’ll want to talk when you have time. This usually happens after they’ve been hanging around you for quite some time or a big story event occurred.
When speaking with them, listen to their concerns and pick the best response you think they’ll like. If you choose the correct response, you’ll see a notification at the top right of your screen saying '[character name] liked that' or if you picked the wrong one, it’ll say 'disliked' instead.
Occasionally one of your dialogue options may also be labeled 'Flirt' as well.
Furthermore, some companions can die due to story reasons. So if there’s one particular person you’d like to pursue, keep that in mind.
We haven’t been able to test the full extent of Starfield’s romance mechanics just yet, but definitely return later and we’ll have more information for you.