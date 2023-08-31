Starfield romance and romance options

You can do many things in Starfield. You can traverse galaxies, raid enemy bases, and even fall in love. Who doesn’t love a good romance story set in space?

At the time of writing, we’ve found four characters you can have a romantic relationship with in Starfield. They’re all members of Constellation, Starfield’s main faction. Where Baldur’s Gate 3 went wild with romance options like making out with a bear, Starfield decides to keep love simple and realistic.

Below you’ll find a list of all the Starfield romance options we’ve found so far, along with how to start a romantic relationship with a character.

Starfield romance options Below are all of the romanceable characters we’ve found so far in Starfield: Sarah Morgan Sarah Morgan is the leader of Constellation. She’s a strong woman who leads the group to learn more about the Artifacts and humanity’s role amongst the stars. So far in our interactions with Sarah, she has a strong sense of morality and empathy, as well as can tell when things are going too far. She’ll often ask the player more philosophical questions, and it’s important to be empathetic in return to her. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Sam Coe Sam Coe is a member of the Freestar Collective with a strong sense of justice. Throughout the game, you’ll encounter situations such as deciding whether to let a criminal run free. Sam is quite the absolutist when it comes to issues of right vs wrong, and thinks if you do the crime, you should do the time. Most of the time, Sam will dislike actions that go against his ideals. So letting that criminal run free probably won’t get you on his good side. He seems to have one soft spot though: his daughter. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Barrett Barrett is the first member of Constellation you meet when you start your journey. In fact, he’s the one who gives you your first ship! He seems to be a fun and easygoing individual compared to the other two so far. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Andreja Andreja is the last member of Constellation eligible for a romantic relationship with the player. She’s a very mysterious person and you’ll have to progress through the main mission, Into The Unknown, to meet her. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda