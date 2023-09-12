Andreja is one of the four companions you can romance in Starfield.

Before you can start romancing Andreja in Starfield, however, you first have to unlock her as a companion by completing one of the main Constellation missions. After doing so, she needs to be your constant companion as you complete a number of requirements to raise her affinity until you can commit to a relationship with her.

Below you’ll learn how to romance Andreja, along with her likes and dislikes, how to marry Andreja and, if you change your mind, how to divorce with Andreja too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

How to unlock Andreja in Starfield Before you can start romancing Andreja, you need to unlock her as a companion in Starfield by completing the 'Into The Unknown' main mission. This mission is part of the Constellation storyline and requires you to have finished both 'One Small Step' and 'The Old Neighborhood'. At this point, three missions will become available to you automatically and 'Into The Unknown' will be one of them, so, if you want to romance Andreja right away, then we recommend completing this quest first. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda You can actually meet Andreja pretty early during 'Into The Unknown' and, while she will travel with you, she won’t be available as a companion until the mission is complete. At this point, you’ll be able to find in The Lodge unless you’ve assigned her to either an Outpost or your ship.

How to romance Andreja in Starfield If you want to romance Andreja in Starfield, then you first need to ensure she’s your active companion. Without doing so, Andreja won’t accompany you on any travels or missions which you need her to do if you wish to romance her. As you progress through missions with Andreja she will occasionally cut into conversations you’re having and will sometimes provide advice, suggestions or her own opinion on how to proceed. We recommend following her advice when this happens as it will help raise your affinity with her; an example of this is during 'Back To The Grind', a Ryujin Industries Faction quest, where she suggests persuading Tomo over committing an act of violence. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda You’ll know when you’ve taken an action Andreja agrees with as 'Andreja likes this' will appear in the top-right hand corner of the screen. This notification is also a sign that your affinity with Andreja has increased. Since there’s no way to check your affinity with companions in Starfield, it’s best to keep the type of actions Andreja likes in mind when trying to romance her. You may even see the 'Andreja loved this' notification. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Andreja will ask to talk to you upon reaching a certain level of affinity, prompting the 'Talk to Andreja' Activity to appear in your Mission menu. You can have these conversations anywhere and make sure you do have them as they’re crucial to romancing Andreja. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda During these conversations, you’ll eventually be given the 'Flirt' option which you must select if you wish to start a relationship with Andreja. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda These conversations with Andreja cover a range of topics, including how you both fit into Constellation, her life as a smuggler, her family, her time as a member of House Va’Ruun and the people she left behind when she joined Constellation. Depending on your choice during Into The Unknown you may also discuss how understanding you were about the fact that she was mid-murder when meeting you for the first time. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda We also recommend having the standard companion conversations with Andreja - accessed by selecting 'Do you mind if I ask you some personal questions?' when having her as your companion. These will give you a small insight into her backstory and personality which may help you navigate the important one-off conversations. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Remember - affinity is a hidden score in Starfield, so, if you want these conversations with Andreja, have her as your companion for as long and as often as possible. We also recommend saving before these conversations in case you accidentally choose an option she dislikes.

Starfield Andreja likes and dislikes If you’re planning on having a romantic relationship with Andreja in Starfield, then it's important to keep her likes and dislikes in mind. Like the other members of Constellation, Andreja has a strong sense of justice. This means you should avoid stealing or killing civilians when she’s your active companion. If you really feel the need to attack or steal from a civilian, then make sure you ask Andreja to wait somewhere out-of-sight to prevent her from learning about your illegal actions. Andreja doesn't quite lack the fact that I just attacked a civilian. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Part of Andreja’s sense of justice is her desire to see criminals face their punishment. This means you should avoid letting criminals get away with their actions, even if it involves killing them, when travelling with her. Still, Andreja has no problem using stealth or the occasional bit of lockpicking to solve a problem. Andreja also values honesty. Due to this, you should also tell her the truth and be forthright with your opinions when talking to her. This doesn’t, however, mean you can be condescending or insulting about topics which are important to her, such as religion. It’s fine to have a neutral opinion, but, if you’re ever dismissive of Andreja’s opinions or thoughts, she won’t take it well.

How to marry Andreja in Starfield If you want to marry Andreja in Starfield, you must have had all of the special conversations with her. After the last of these conversations, you’ll unlock her companion mission - Divided Loyalties. You’ll have another conversation at the end of this mission where, to start a relationship with Andreja, you need to select the 'Romance' option and then follow through with this decision by not choosing the 'Friendship' option at the next dialogue choices. Since Andreja wants a closed relationship, you can not flirt with other characters. Now you need to keep Andreja as your main companion for a little while longer and, when having prompted conversations with her, reassure her about your relationship. You should avoid being dismissive of her concerns during these conversations. Eventually, you’ll have a conversation with her which will unlock the 'Commitment: Andreja' mission. For this mission, you need to travel to Shoza II in the Shoza system where you’ll have a short marriage ceremony with Andreja. (Well, it’s another conversation.) The location of the Shoza star system. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Congratulations, you’ve married Andreja! You can now ask her how she feels about your marriage and, when you share a bed with her, you’ll receive the Emotional Security buff. The location of Shoza II in the Shoza system. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

How to divorce Andreja in Starfield There is a way to break up with Andreja in Starfield if you find yourself regretting your choice to marry her. To do this you need to select the 'How are you feeling about our marriage' option followed by 'I don’t know how to say this, but… This just isn’t working. We need to end it.' when talking to her. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda After some words from Andreja, you’ll be given three different dialogue options to try and explain your decision. This will then lead to a final dialogue choice where you’ll be able to select an option labelled ‘End Commitment’ bringing your marriage to a close. Andreja will then become understandably angry with you and stop being your active companion.