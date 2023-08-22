Starfield Outposts explained

Outposts in Starfield can be built on the planets that you visit. If you just want somewhere to rest your head, then there's a Module for that. If you want a research station, crafting station, or to harvest resources from the planet then there are options for that too. How your Outpost runs and looks is completely up to you.

In the action RPG Starfield, you're a part of a team of explorers searching the galaxy for rare artifacts and to see what else there is to find. You're in control of your own story, your decisions, choices and even your background and traits can have an effect on where your next adventure takes you.

Here's everything we know so far about Outposts in Starfield from the June 2023 Starfield Direct.

Outposts in Starfield explained

Outposts in Starfield are essentially your base camp on the planet of your choice. From watching the June 2023 Starfield Direct, we learned that they can be built almost anywhere (with a few exceptions) on any planet - if you're exploring and find a world that suits you, then feel free to call it home and begin building your Outpost.

Image credit: Bethesda

When building your Outpost, you will have several different building modules to choose from that you can combine to make your creation known as Habitat Modules. Habitat modules come in different shapes and sizes, but we'll talk more about that later.

Also, each Module seems to require a specific amount of resources for you to build it. For example, in the Direct we learned that the Outpost Airlock module will cost you:

x1 Aliminium

x1 Sealant

x1 Lead

When building, you can swap between an on-foot view (first person) or the 'Fly-Cam', as referred to in the Direct, which is a top-down isometric camera that sounds like it will make it a lot easier to plan out and build larger outposts.

Image credit: Bethesda.

From the Direct, it also sounds like you'll be able to customise and decorate the interiors of certain Modules to make them to your liking. However, building doesn't stop at Modules. You can also add research and crafting stations where you can use the resources you've collected on your travels.

Not going to be at your Outpost a lot but still want it to be productive? That's no problem! You can assign crew and companions to work at your Outpost to provide extra bonuses, plus you can set up Extractors that will collect and harvest resources while you're gone.

Outpost Modules in Starfield explained

From watching the June 2023 Starfield Direct, we managed to spot a small range of the building modules that will be on offer when you're building your Outpost. Here's a quick list of all of the ones we've spotted in the Direct:

Airlock

Four Wall Hab

Hydroponic Hab A

Science Hab Small

Military Hab

Hab Round

Small Hex Lab

Hallway - Industrial

Watchtower

In the footage, we also noticed that there may be specific landing pad modules that you can add to your Outpost to safely park your ship on whenever you visit. Different Modules have different functions so it's worth having a good look at each one before placing it down to make sure you're getting exactly what you want for your resources.

Image credit: Bethesda

As we said earlier, Habitat Modules come in different shapes and sizes in Starfield, meaning you'll have a few choices for making your Outpost unique to you.

Also, from the footage shown in the Direct, it looks as though you cannot merge your Modules with existing structures such as large boulders that were already on the planet, and you cannot build on places where the ground foundations are too high

However, it looks like building your Outpost does have its limits. In the Direct, we spotted a 'Build Limit' bar in the bottom left corner of the screen while you're building. Each time you add a Module to your outpost, this bar will gradually increase.

Image credit: Bethesda

That's it for Outposts for now!