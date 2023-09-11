Starfield Eyewitness walkthrough and bug fix

Eyewitness is a quest in the UC Faction storyline in Starfield that requires you to speak to the cabinet and then hold off attackers in New Atlantis.

In our Eyewitness walkthrough below, we've went over the consequences of the cabinet meeting decision, and how to incapacitate the attackers after the meeting.

As this is one of the buggier missions in Starfield, we've also detailed an Eyewitness bug fix for those having trouble during the mission, as it's important to fully complete Eyewitness, or New Atlantis will be in a lockdown state for the rest of your playthrough.

Preparing for the Eyewitness quest in Starfield

Before you agree to start the cabinet meeting during the Eyewitness quest in Starfield we highly recommend you:

Dismiss your Constellation companions

Bring an EM weapon

Create a new save file slot

If the bug fix we've mentioned below doesn't work for you, then you'll want to reload your save before starting the mission to ensure New Atlantis isn't in lockdown while you complete other activities in Starfield. Then, you can return to Eyewitness when a future patch will hopefully resolve the issue if replaying the quest doesn't.

A second potential bug doesn't spawn in an EM weapon when you need it, so bring one of your own EM weapons just in case this happens to you. These are the guns that shoot lasers instead of bullets.

Asking Sarah, Sam, Barrett, or Andreja to wait - or dismissing them - is also recommended, as they might not agree with your decisions during the cabinet meeting. So it's best to just leave them somewhere else during the mission in order to keep their affinity high and progress with their romance or friendship quicker.

If you want to succeed in convincing the cabinet to open the Archives, then make sure you ask for Hadrian's advice while speaking with her outside of MAST. This gives you another dialogue option to pick from during the meeting.

One last thing to note about the Eyewitness quest is that all New Atlantis cabinet members are unavailable to speak to as part of other quests until you complete Eyewitness. This is because they are all gathered in the boardroom, instead of located at their usual spots.

Once you're fully prepared, it's time to speak with Hadrian and head to the cabinet meeting in MAST!

Starfield Eyewitness cabinet meeting decision

In short, it doesn't matter what decisions you make during the cabinet meeting during the Eyewitness quest, as the outcome is always the same. So, feel free to pick whatever dialogue options fit your character best.

However, if you do want to convince the cabinet before the attack on New Atlantis, then pick this option when it appears:

Yes. If the fear is the data being weaponized, the Terrormorph program failed. The data's not dangerous.

To get this option to appear, you need to ask Hadrian the following question when outside of MAST before the meeting:

Any suggestions on what I should say to the Cabinet?

Remember, this isn't essential, as the cabinet will choose to open the Archives to you and Hadrian anyway because of the attack on the city.

Once the meeting gets interrupted and you take the elevator down to the NAT station, you're asked to incapacitate the attackers.

How to incapacitate the attackers during Eyewitness in Starfield

To incapacitate the attackers during Eyewitness in Starfield, you have to use an EM weapon on them. This means you're only stunning the human's under the Terrormorph's influence, and not killing them.

If you don't have an EM weapon, there is one on the ground near the elevator you came down from. Pick it up and equip it, then shoot at all of the humans attacking the UC guards to continue with Eyewitness.

You can also use any EM weapons you have on you, should the EM gun not spawn for you. If the gun doesn't appear, then you've unfortunately ran into one of the bugs that can occur during this quest. Try reloading a save if this happens to you and you don't have another EM gun to use.

If you find this part of the quest isn't progressing, then just keep shooting at the attackers, even if they've been downed. The marker sometimes disappears from them, even though they haven't been fully incapacitated yet.

Once all the humans are dealt with, talk to the UC Officer and then take the NAT tram to the spaceport.

How to eliminate the Terrormorphs during Eyewitness in Starfield

Once at the spaceport, run through the barriers to find the UC fighting a Terrormorph near the ship landing spots at the spaceport. Use your best weapons to help deal with this first Terrormorph, but don't worry, the UC will help take it down with you.

Once the Terrormorph is defeated you should listen to Sergeant Yumi and then speak with the fireteam leader. We chose to ask the fireteam to come with us and watch our backs, and we're happy to report this didn't result in any casualties. So pick this option if you find yourself low on ammo, or want to take the Terrormorphs down quicker.

Take the path to the left first and make your way to the next Terrormorph location. If you get here and the Terrormorph is nowhere to be found, jump to our bug fix section for a possible solution. If the Terrormorph has spawned for you, we recommend shooting the large red tank behind it, which explodes and causes a good bit of damage.

Use your best weapons to kill this Terrormorph, then head over to the other Terromorph's location at the next ship landing spot. You can lure it out to the red tank and shoot it for extra damage as well, but it's basically the exact same tactic of using your best weapons to take the Terrormorph down here.

Once these two Terrormorphs are dead, return to Sergeant Yumi, then use the NAT tram to get back to the cabinet in MAST.

Speak with President Abello to complete Eyewitness and open the Archives.

Here's what rewards you get for completing the Eyewitness quest in Starfield:

9,600 Credits

350 XP

You also get XP for killing each Terrormorph, for a total of 900 XP gained during the Eyewitness mission.

Starfield Eyewitness bug fix

During the 'Eliminate the Terrormorphs' step of the Eyewitness mission you are supposed to kill three Terrormorphs at the spaceport in order to progress with the rest of the quest and lift New Atlantis from its lockdown.

This part is unfortunately bugged for some players, not spawning the last two Terrormorphs inside the spaceport, but thanks to players like user Sad-Election-6066 on the Starfield subreddit, a workaround has been discovered!

If you get the bug, you can jump the spaceport wall and run to where the Terrormorph is located (check your surface map to see where they are). When you reach the blue markers outside of the city, the Terrormorphs should drop from the sky and immediately die. It can apparently take a while to reach the locations, so use items like Amp to increase your movement speed.

We can't verify if this works ourselves, as we didn't get the bug, but a number of players have reported that this solution worked for them.

Good luck during the rest of the UC quests in Starfield!