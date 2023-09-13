If you want to travel safely in the Settled Systems and beyond, you'll have to pay and clear a Bounty in Starfield if you have one or more active.

Clearing a Bounty in Starfield is better than getting caught and paying, as you'll have to hand over any of your stolen items and Contraband if you're stopped by the authorities - clearing still makes you pay, but you get to keep your illegal items!

To help you navigate the star systems easier, we've went over how to pay and clear a Bounty in Starfield below, along with some Bounty Clearance terminal locations.

How to pay and clear a Bounty in Starfield

You need to visit a Self-Service Bounty Clearance terminal to pay and clear a Bounty in Starfield. These are placed beside the Mission Board assignment terminals, most commonly in places people gather like bars, inns, and taverns. You can also install a Bounty Clearance terminal at your Outposts if you have the resources to do so.

One important thing to note about Self-Service Bounty Clearance terminals is that you can't clear a Bounty of the Faction space you're currently in. For example, if you have a Bounty from the United Colonies (UC), you have to visit a Bounty clearance terminal in Freestar or Crimson Fleet space to clear it.

The same applies in reverse, so if you have a Freestar Bounty, you'll have to go to a Clearance terminal in UC or Crimson Fleet space to clear your Freestar Collective Bounty.

You won't get a Bounty from The Crimson Fleet until you join The Crimson Fleet. While you're a member, you can clear a Crimson Fleet Bounty the same as UC and Freestar Bounties. That is, go to space owned by the Freestar Collective or United Colonies to pay at one of their terminals.

Starfield Bounty Clearance terminal locations

Here's the some of the Bounty clearance terminal locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Planet or Space Station Star System Bounty Clearance Terminal location Faction Space Mars Sol Cydonia - The Broken Spear (main hub area) United Colonies (UC) Deimos Staryard (orbiting Mars' Deimos moon) Sol Deimos Staryard entrance area United Colonies (UC) Jemison Alpha Centauri New Atlantis - The Viewport (spaceport area) United Colonies (UC) Akila Cheyenne Akila City - The Hitching Post (main hub area) Freestar Collective Trident Luxury Lines (orbiting Akila) Cheyenne Trident Luxury Lines entrance area Freestar Collective Volii Alpha Volii Neon - Astral Lounge (main hub area) Freestar Collective Polvo Valo Hopetown - Pit Stop Freestar Collective The Key (orbiting Suvorov) Kryx Shinya Voss' chair area The Crimson Fleet

There are a lot more Bounty Clearance terminals to find, but the above are just some of the easiest to find. Remember to check a planet or space station's main hub area if you're looking for a Bounty Clearance terminal in a place not mentioned above.

All the best clearing those Bounties in Starfield!