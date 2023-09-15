Best ships in Starfield including locations and stats explained

As you’re playingStarfield and exploring space, having the best ships at your disposal makes all the difference.

In Starfield, you’re invited to explore the vastness of the universe, a task that takes you through different systems and unexplored regions. Your mission is not without challenges and you might find yourself trying to escape from space pirates or hiding illegal cargo.

To assist finding the right ship for you in Starfield, we’ve prepared this guide covering the best ships, their stats, and locations.

Starfield best ships explained There is a good variety of activities that involve piloting ships, from attacking other ships to stealing them to smuggling contraband. The best ship changes depending on what you enjoy doing and what your goal is. There are, however, some elements to keep in mind when choosing one for yourself. In Starfield, there are three classes of ships: A, B, and C, which group ships based on common traits. Class A ships have low firepower and high mobility; Class B have moderate firepower and moderate mobility; and Class C ships have high firepower and low mobility. Alongside the classes, there are specific stats you should take into consideration when picking a ship. The Reactor value determines how much power you can allocate to each module. The Hull and Shield stats correspond to how much damage your ship can handle. Lasers, particle weapons, ballistics, and missile values indicate the ship’s effectiveness in combat. By considering all these aspects, we have selected the five best ships for all the possible scenarios and moments in the game. These are all ships that you can buy or acquire during your first playthrough as well, making them valuable resources to complete the main quests. The best ships in Starfield are: Razorleaf

Aegis

Stronghold

Abyss Trekker

Narwhal

Razorleaf Class A

Fuel - 140

- 140 Hull - 469

- 469 Cargo Capacity - 420

- 420 Shielded Capacity - 160

- 160 Reactor - 18

- 18 Crew - 2

- 2 Jump - 16 LY

- 16 LY Shield - 390

- 390 LAS - 6

- 6 PAR - 16

- 16 MSL - 36 It’s quite difficult to deny that Razorleaf is one of the best ships in the game considering what it offers and how easy it is to acquire. First of all, Razorleaf is a Class A ship that you get by completing the 'Mantis' sidequest. This means that you don’t need to spend precious credits – that you probably don’t have at the beginning of your journey – to buy a new ship. Razorleaf is quite useful when it comes to actually making more money, because this ship has shielded cargo so you can more easily smuggle contraband. This is not a trait most ships have, especially a free one. It might come with a modest kit, but the Razorleaf is an explicit upgrade compared to Frontier. This ship has a stronger Reactor, Shield, and Hull, meaning you can easily battle initial enemies. Damage is not its strongest side, but because it comes with particle weapons instead of ballistics, Razorleaf is capable of dealing damage to enemies’ shields and hulls at the same time.

Aegis Class B

Fuel - 800

- 800 Hull - 721

- 721 Cargo Capacity - 200

- 200 Reactor - 21

- 21 Crew - 5

- 5 Jump - 29 LY

- 29 LY Shield - 610

- 610 LAS - 20

- 20 BAL - 96

- 96 MSL - 68 When looking for an upgrade from the Razorleaf, the best option is to pick Aegis. You can buy this Class B ship at Deimos Staryard, a station found orbiting Mars for 196,700 Credits by talking to Nikau Henderson. In Starfield, piloting ships of classes higher than A demands leveling up the Piloting Skill. Considering how long it takes to get max rank to get Class C ships, your best bet is to look for a Class B first and Aegis is the best one. Even though Aegis doesn't exceed in terms of speed or damage, it comes with a solid kit. The ship’s Jump value allows traveling double the distance you could before. Aegis comes with a good balance between sturdiness – 721 Hull and 610 Shield – and firepower – LSR 20, BLT 96, MSL 68 –. which is more than enough to get you through the game without problems.

Stronghold Class C

Fuel - 2200

- 2200 Hull - 1047

- 1047 Cargo Capacity - 2360

- 2360 Reactor - 27

- 27 Crew - 6

- 6 Jump - 30 LY

- 30 LY Shield - 1600

- 1600 LAS - 36

- 36 BAL - 48 Once you rank the Piloting Skill up enough to unlock Class C ships, Stronghold is one of the best to look for. This behemoth costs 380,0971 Credits and it’s sold by the Ship Service Technician in Akila City, a location found in the Cheyenne System. Stronghold comes with high Hull and Shield values, making it the best ship for scenarios where ignoring enemies’ attacks is possible and you just want to focus on completing a delivery or reaching a new place. At the same time, this doesn’t mean Stronghold doesn’t offer a good offensive if needed, coming with average Lasers and Ballistic modules. Transporting cargo is also where Stronghold shines and we know that a large cargo hold is all you need after hours of exploration.

Abyss Trekker Class C

Fuel - 950

- 950 Hull - 1031

- 1031 Cargo Capacity - 340

- 340 Reactor - 27

- 27 Crew - 6

- 6 Jump - 25 LY

- 25 LY Shield - 1600

- 1600 PAR - 38

- 38 BAL - 162

- 162 MSL - 96 Now, if you can pilot Class C ships and want to take an offensive approach as you travel through the unexplored corners of the universe, Abyss Trekker is the best ship for you. This massive spaceship costs 347,230 Credits in Paradise Hotel located in Porrima II, a planet in the Porrima system. If you have the money, just talk to the Ship Service Technician to buy yours. Piloting the Abyss Trekker means mostly that you want to focus on fighting other ships. This ship has high values for all the three weapons it comes with. The 162 of BAL means you can cause massive damage to enemies. The Abyss Trekker’s firepower compensates for its lack of Hull and Shield. It also has the lowest mass – 1282 only! – among the three Class C ships we listed here, making it better for aerial maneuvers.