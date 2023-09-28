Starfield Akila City locations

There are many Akila City locations in Starfield that are worth visiting, whether you want to stock up on minerals for specific upgrades and builds or if you want to purchase modified weapons, you can find what you need in Akila City.

Also, if you want to return missing documents of historical significance that you find while exploring in Starfield, you can head over to the Coe Heritage Museum. Also, if you have stuff to sell, you can track down the Trade Authority.

Without further ado, we're here to show you some useful Akila City locations in Starfield.

Akila City location in Starfield

Akila City is on the planet Akila which is in the Cheyenne System. This system is north east of Alpha Centauri.

You'll head to Akila City shortly after meeting Sam Coe for the first time in the Lodge as part of the Empty Nest mission. Akila City is part of Freestar Collective space, so if this specific faction has a bounty on you or if you've done something to irritate them, we recommend resolving it before heading here.

Akila City Laredo Firearms location in Starfield

To find the Lardeo Firearms location in Akila City in Starfield, head through the main gate into Akila City and then take the path immediately to your right.

Follow the path forward and underneath the overhead footpath, then look to your right. Lardeo Firearms is immediately after you cross under the footpath.

What to do at Laredo Firearms

You can buy decent/powerful weapons from Laredo Firearms and some weapons even come with semi-filled mod slots.

Akila City Museum location in Starfield

To find the Museum location in Akila City in Starfield, head inside Akila City and walk forward from the main gate, then head up the stairs to your left between Shepherd's Store and the Freestar Collective infokiosk.

Follow the path forward and down a small set of steps, then look right to see another part with another set of small steps.

Follow this path around and it will take you to the Coe Heritage Museum.

What to do at the Coe Heritage Museum

At the Coe Heritage Museum you can look around at a few exhibits, learn about Akila's History, dig up some information on Solomon Coe and even return lost historical documents for Credits.

Akila City Enhance location in Starfield

To find the Enhance location in Akila City in Starfield, head inside Akila City and walk forward from the main gate, then head up the stairs to your left between Shepherd's Store and the Freestar Collective infokiosk.

Follow the path forward and down a small set of steps, then look right to see another part with another set of small steps.

Follow this path around and it will take you to the Coe Heritage Museum. Stand and face the Museum entrance, then look to your left and you'll find Enhance.

What to do at Enhance

At Enhance you can change your character's appearance for a 500 Credit fee.

Akila City Midtown Minerals location in Starfield

To find the Midtown Minerals location in Akila City in Starfield, head inside Akila City and walk forward from the main gate until you reach the Rock.

Face the Rock and then look to your left, there should be a small set of steps here. Walk up these and look to your left again, you should find Midtown Minerals here.

What to do at Midtown Minerals

At Midtown Minerals you can buy and sell specific resources.

Akila City Bounty Kiosk location in Starfield

To find the Bounty Kiosk location in Akila City in Starfield, head inside Akila City and walk forward from the main gate, then head into the Hitching Post on your right.

Inside the Hitching Post, stick to the right side of the building and you'll find the Tracker's Alliance Bounty Board next to the Mission Board.

What to do at the Bounty Kiosk

You can clear a Bounty that has been put on you at a Bounty Kiosk, leaving you free to roam the stars in relative safety again.

Akila City Trade Authority location in Starfield

To find the Trade Authority location in Akila City in Starfield, head inside Akila City and walk forward from the main gate, then stop once you've gone past the Hitching Post on your right.

You should be at Galbank. Face the Galbank building and look to your right. You should see a path between the Hitching Post and Galbank.

Follow this path up the small set of stairs and look left. You should see the Trading Post on your left while following this path as it's almost directly behind Galbank.

Also, there's a Trade Authority Kiosk next to Ship Services in the Akila City Spaceport.

What to do at the Trade Authority

You can buy various items and sell various items, often including Contraband at the Trade Authority.

That's it for now!